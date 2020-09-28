New Haven Barracks / School safety issue
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 20B403696
TROOPER: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020
LOCATION: Addison Wayfinder Experience, Addison
VICTIM: Addison Wayfinder Experience
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware of a threat of violence at the Addison Wayfinder Experience school in the town of Addison. The school was placed into lockdown. Troopers responded to the school, located the individuals involved and were able to de-escalate and resolve the situation safely. No one was injured. Because of the ages of those involved, no further information is available.
- 30 -