New Haven Barracks / School safety issue

CASE#: 20B403696

TROOPER: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

LOCATION: Addison Wayfinder Experience, Addison

VICTIM: Addison Wayfinder Experience

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware of a threat of violence at the Addison Wayfinder Experience school in the town of Addison. The school was placed into lockdown. Troopers responded to the school, located the individuals involved and were able to de-escalate and resolve the situation safely. No one was injured. Because of the ages of those involved, no further information is available.

