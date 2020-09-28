Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,577 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / School safety issue

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 20B403696

TROOPER: Trooper Joshua Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

LOCATION: Addison Wayfinder Experience, Addison

 

VICTIM: Addison Wayfinder Experience

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At 1:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, the Vermont State Police was made aware of a threat of violence at the Addison Wayfinder Experience school in the town of Addison. The school was placed into lockdown. Troopers responded to the school, located the individuals involved and were able to de-escalate and resolve the situation safely. No one was injured. Because of the ages of those involved, no further information is available.

 

- 30 -

 

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / School safety issue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.