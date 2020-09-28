Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Photo ID event scheduled for tomorrow in New Town canceled

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Tribal Voter ID event scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, at the Four Bears Pow Wow Arena in New Town has been canceled.

For more information on how to obtain a Tribal or state I.D. that satisfies North Dakota voting requirements please go to https://vip.sos.nd.gov/idrequirements.aspx or call

Secretary of State, State of North Dakota

Telephone: 701-328-2900

Toll Free: 800-352-0867

TTY: 800-366-6888

Fax: 701-328-2992

For tribal I.D.s please contact the MHA Nation tribal enrollment office at Phone: (701) 627-4238 Fax: (701) 627-4252. 

