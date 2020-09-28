Photo ID event scheduled for tomorrow in New Town canceled
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) Tribal Voter ID event scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, at the Four Bears Pow Wow Arena in New Town has been canceled.
For more information on how to obtain a Tribal or state I.D. that satisfies North Dakota voting requirements please go to https://vip.sos.nd.gov/idrequirements.aspx or call
Secretary of State, State of North Dakota
Telephone: 701-328-2900
Toll Free: 800-352-0867
TTY: 800-366-6888
Fax: 701-328-2992
For tribal I.D.s please contact the MHA Nation tribal enrollment office at Phone: (701) 627-4238 Fax: (701) 627-4252.