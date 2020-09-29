Weblinx, Inc. Donates New Website to Hesed House

New Hesed House Website

Digital marketing solutions and professional web design firm Weblinx, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new website for Hesed House homeless shelter.

OSWEGO, IL, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing solutions and professional web design firm Weblinx, Inc. recently announced the launch of a new website for Hesed House homeless shelter in Aurora, IL. Hesed House is the second largest homeless shelter in the state of IL outside of the city of Chicago.

The new website features information about Hesed House programs, donation options, volunteer and career opportunities, and upcoming events. Their goal was for users to find information readily and easily while visiting the site from any mobile device or desktop computer.

The website was created with Section 508 and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessibility design guidelines. With over 30 pages of content, It applies mobile-first design and development techniques that begin with the smallest viewing screen as the most vital and challenging for presenting content and establishing the user experience. From there, the design can adjust to larger formats and screens. The approach is considered optimal for creating responsive websites.

“We can’t say enough about how amazing our partners are at Weblinx, Inc.” said Noemi Velazque, Development Associate. “The new website allows us to share more about the lives being impacted in our community” she added. “Weblinx is an awesome supporter of our community and we can’t thank them enough for joining in our mission!”

Weblinx has created numerous non-profit websites both nationally and locally, including sites for the National Association of Conservation Districts, National Association of State Foresters, Southside Center of Hope in Chicago, and Metro West Council of Government.

Each year Weblinx donates a new website to a local non-profit that makes difference in the community. Weblinx CEO, Andy Clements, said, “Hesed House is a deserving organization we can rally behind and we are proud to be making a difference.”

Weblinx, Inc. provides distinctive designs for compelling brand and internet identities. Through Weblinx, clients connect with their target customers in a singular voice refined by award-winning creativity and digital-marketing consultation. Weblinx has designed more than 1,000 websites and digital-marketing programs for business, non-profit and government agencies. For more information, please call (630) 551-0334 or visit https://www.weblinxinc.com.

