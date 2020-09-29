CallCabinet Brings Compliance Recording to LogMeIn’s GoToConnect
The Atmos call recording platform delivers compliance, analytics, and security to GoToConnect-hosted VoIP services.BOCA RATON, FLA., UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, makers of the Atmos call recording and analytics platform, today announced full audio integration with GoToConnect. Atmos integrates directly at the network level making it possible to securely record any GoToConnect-enabled phone in the specific VoIP service network. Atmos now offers unparalleled security to GoToConnect users needing compliance. Atmos’ integration also offers GoToConnect users advanced voice analytics that accurately dissects audio content, transcription, and emotive trends across every call.
"GoToConnect has been delivering a dynamic call platform to the customer service industry for many years", CallCabinet CEO Ryan Kahan said. "We see Atmos as a powerful tool that securely captures and analyzes calls for deep customer experience (CX) insights". He continued, "Atmos deploys over GoToConnect VoIP services in minutes making the transition to compliance and analytics nearly effortless".
Pablo Gargiulo, Vice President of Unified Communications & Collaboration Sales at LogMeIn, noted, “We’ve made collaboration simple with GoToConnect’s Cloud-based VoIP platform. Atmos’ impactful compliance recording and analytics will have a positive effect across our customer base”. He continued “GoToConnect’s user base in legal, financial, medical, automotive, and many other sectors now have an easy path to secure compliance recording on our platform and a streamlined way of accessing it through Atmos.”
GoToConnect has raised quality while lowering the cost of connectivity to their customers. Atmos compliments GoToConnect with its subscription-based recording model. With Atmos, call compliance goes from being a legal necessity to a reliable source of business-critical intel that GoToConnect’s customers will use to prevent disputes and discover new revenue streams.
“Laws like MiFID II, HIPAA and CCPA greatly influence customer engagement. We see Atmos as the first line of defense for contact centers and service enterprises,” stated Ron Romanchik, CallCabinet CRO. “Companies looking for a proactive approach to quality assurance (QA) can deploy Atmos analytics on their call recordings. Compliance is the start, but analytics take users to the next level with QA training and discovery of new revenue streams”.
GoToConnect users looking to increase customer satisfaction now have a powerful tool they can deploy across their call centers. Atmos call recording, agent evaluation and analytics powerfully enhance customer support while protecting a company’s bottom line.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet enhances carriers and global enterprises by providing Cloud-based call recording, quality assurance, and analytics through AI. CallCabinet's solutions capture customer interactions whenever, wherever, and however they occur. The Atmos network is natively developed for the Cloud to be a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system / platform agnostic. CallCabinet's affordable, one-of-a-kind call recording solutions are available through distributors, resellers, and on a white-label basis worldwide without the need for additional hardware, maintenance, and long-term contracts. Discover the power, flexibility, and scalability of Atmos at www.callcabinet.com.
About LogMeIn
LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.
