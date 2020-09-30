Motorola Solutions, Inc. APX NEXT Launch by Object Edge Is a Finalist in Fast Company’s 2020 Innovation by Design Awards
Object Edge joins 567 projects, products, and services from Spotify, Google, Disney+, and others.WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Object Edge was honored in Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Awards for 2020 as a finalist in the User Experience category.
The awards, which can be found in the October/November 2020 issue of Fast Company, recognize people, teams, and companies solving problems through design. One of the most sought-after design awards in the industry, Innovation by Design is the only competition to honor creative work at the intersection of design, business, and innovation.
Motorola Solutions' APX NEXT™ Smart Radio is the world's first mission-critical voice-activated radio with A.I. and ViQi virtual assistant relied upon by public safety agencies to stay connected and informed. To design an exceptional digital user experience for APX NEXT, Object Edge - an award-winning consultancy - created a comprehensive strategy, measurable delivery plan, and multimedia designs. Using a variety of design and production elements, Object Edge built interactive landing pages leveraging 3D models and prototypes-to-page to provide an immersive experience.
“We are thrilled and honored to be a finalist in the user experience category for work with an exceptional partner in Motorola Solutions,” says Object Edge CEO Jags Krishnamurthy. “This is an opportunity to showcase our innovative, strategic, and future-facing experience design work.”
Honorees for the 2020 awards were selected in the following categories: Apps and Games; Cities; Data Design; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Hospitality; Learning; Mobility; Packaging; Products; Retail Environments; Social Good; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; User Experience; Wellness; Workplace; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Best Design Middle East, and Best Design Africa; Best Design Latin America; and Best Design North America. Fast Company is also recognizing Newlab as the title’s third annual Design Company of the Year for its socially oriented tech manufacturing.
The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company’s own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.
Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online and in the October/November issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands October 20.
To see the complete list, go to: https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/2020
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
ABOUT OBJECT EDGE
Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms. Learn more at objectedge.com
