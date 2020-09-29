Object Edge Launches B2B Accelerator at B2B Next 2020
With new Launchpad Accelerator for commercetools, B2B enterprises can launch an online storefront in record time.WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 2020 B2B Next virtual conference, Object Edge launches their new accelerator for commercetools. An award-winning accelerator and software implementation partner, the Launchpad accelerator allows B2B to quickly launch on the modern commercetools platform in record time.
Launchpad B2B Storefront Accelerator is pre-integrated with commercetools to get your B2B business online in less than 2 weeks. This quick-launch storefront comes with key enterprise B2B features including customer pricing, account management, quoting, and purchasing. See more: objectedge.com/launchpad
Rohit Garewal, Partner at Object Edge, says, “We are thrilled to be launching this innovative new product on such a robust platform. commercetools enables B2B to competitively innovate, and with Launchpad, time and cost to launch is reduced by up to 50%.” Visit the Object Edge booth at B2B Next, or visit objectedge.com for a demo of Launchpad and to learn more about how Object Edge helps leading B2B businesses evolve and grow.
About Object Edge
Object Edge is an award-winning consultancy that designs, implements, and manages eCommerce in B2B and B2C. As the digital landscape changes, we are here to help you navigate it. With enterprise eCommerce implementations, rich experience design, and commerce accelerators, we transform your business using the world's leading eCommerce platforms.
Launchpad B2B Accelerator allows businesses to launch a B2B storefront with commercetools in record time. More information at objectedge.com.
About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.
commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. More information at commercetools.com.
Sarah Falcon
VP Marketing, Object Edge
E: sarah.falcon@objectedge.com
M: 540-270-7971
Margaret Rea
VP of Americas Marketing, commercetools
E: margaret.rea@commercetools.com
M: 949-278-9149
Sarah Falcon
Object Edge
+1 540-270-7971
