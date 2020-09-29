Humble Design® and Progressive® Team Up to Fight Homelessness in Cleveland.
Humble Design selected for its immediate impact and results in helping the homeless.
When leaving a homeless shelter, having the resources to make an empty house a home is one of the greatest areas of unmet need. ”MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OH, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humble Design, a nonprofit that changes lives and communities by furnishing homes of families and veterans emerging from homelessness, is delighted to announce that they, with the help of Progressive Insurance, have launched their fifth nationwide location in Cleveland, Ohio.
— Cleveland Director Debbie Eastburn
The Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless estimated in 2019 that 35% of the community is living below the poverty line. Progressive decided to look for solutions around the country that were working and making an impact. After an extensive study of possibilities, they selected Humble Design, who not only was moving the needle when it came to homeless recidivism but had ways that their employees could volunteer to help solve the issue.
“Progressive is proud to support Humble Design as they extend their lifechanging services to Cleveland’s homeless population and as another way to give back to the communities in which we live,” says Wanda Shippy, Community Involvement Manager at Progressive Insurance. “Humble Design’s mission aligns with our Keys to Progress community outreach platform of helping people overcome barriers to make progress and move forward in life.”
Humble Design was founded in 2009 in Detroit, Michigan, in an effort to provide a fresh start for those leaving homeless shelters. They have grown to address the needs in additional locations in Chicago, Seattle, San Diego, and now Cleveland. Humble Design recognizes that housing is only the first hurdle to breaking the cycle of homelessness. Humble Design provides the stability and dignity necessary in successfully rebuilding lives. According to internal data in 2018, 99% of Humble Design participants remained housed one year after leaving the shelter.
“Humble Design would not have been able to expand to Cleveland without the generosity of Progressive Insurance,” says Cleveland Director Debbie Eastburn. “When leaving a homeless shelter, having the resources to make an empty house a home is one of the greatest areas of unmet need. In the spirit of our tagline, ‘togetherness to end homelessness,’ our work with Progressive employees and members of the community will be a real force for change.”
Their warehouse, located in Solon, Ohio, opened its doors in mid-July and serves as a donation intake for gently used furniture, household items, and décor. While Progressive’s 11,000+ employee base in northeast Ohio will be the primary source for Humble Design’s local volunteerism needs, the community can go to Humble Design to learn about additional ways to donate in Cleveland and countrywide.
For more information, please contact our Humble Design staff at infocle@humbledesign.org.
About Humble Design
About Humble Design Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization serves families and veterans leaving shelters. Humble Design has served nearly 1,500 families nationally through its chapters in Detroit, Chicago, Seattle and San Diego.
About Progressive
The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.
Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.
Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.
The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.
