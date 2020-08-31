Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,508 in the last 365 days.

Virtual 5K for Detroit Nonprofit Humble Design Receives Support from Red Wing's player, Darren Helm

Red Wing's Player Darren Helm Runs in Humble Design Virtual 5K

Detroit Red Wing's Player Darren Helm Supports Humble Design Virtual 5K

Darren Helm and family participate in Humble Design's Virtual 5K to raise money to furnish and design houses for those leaving shelters.

Red Wing's Player Darren Helm and Wife Devon Run in Humble Design's Virtual 5K

This is the national logo for Humble Design, Inc. The symbol is a lower case "h" with a "roof" intersecting the top of the "h" with the tagline underneath, "Togetherness to End Homelessness"

Humble Design Togetherness to End Homelessness

After seeing firsthand how designing and furnishing a home can change the lives of a recently homeless family, Darren Helm, and his wife Devon, wanted to help.

It's important for me, my wife, and our kids that we do what we can during this time”
— Darren Helm
DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Red Wing Player, Darren Helm and his family, want to share their support for a local nonprofit, Humble Design. Several years ago the Detroit Red Wings, and the Lady Wings, teamed up to completely furnish the home of the Finley’s who had been staying in a homeless shelter until they could transition to permanent housing. After learning that the Finley’s had nothing but an air mattress, a few camp chairs, and not much else, they volunteered to work for a day putting together all the things the Humble Design team had curated from their warehouse. It was an unforgettable experience for Darren and his wife, Devon. When they heard that Humble Design was hosting a Virtual 5K August 31-September 7, they wanted to help. Darren told us, “It’s important to me, my wife, and our kids that we do what we can during this time.”

Humble Design now has locations in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, San Diego, and Seattle where they use donations of furniture and household goods from their local communities and businesses to fully design, and furnish the houses of those exiting homelessness. Planning virtual events to help raise the needed funds to help more families devastated by homelessness, is one of the ways they are addressing the challenges of COVID-19.

Lisa Crawford
Humble Design, Inc
+1 248-979-4883
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Humble Design Virtual 5K

You just read:

Virtual 5K for Detroit Nonprofit Humble Design Receives Support from Red Wing's player, Darren Helm

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.