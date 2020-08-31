Virtual 5K for Detroit Nonprofit Humble Design Receives Support from Red Wing's player, Darren Helm

Detroit Red Wing's Player Darren Helm Supports Humble Design Virtual 5K Red Wing's Player Darren Helm and Wife Devon Run in Humble Design's Virtual 5K Humble Design Togetherness to End Homelessness

After seeing firsthand how designing and furnishing a home can change the lives of a recently homeless family, Darren Helm, and his wife Devon, wanted to help.

It's important for me, my wife, and our kids that we do what we can during this time” — Darren Helm

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, August 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local Red Wing Player, Darren Helm and his family, want to share their support for a local nonprofit, Humble Design. Several years ago the Detroit Red Wings, and the Lady Wings, teamed up to completely furnish the home of the Finley’s who had been staying in a homeless shelter until they could transition to permanent housing. After learning that the Finley’s had nothing but an air mattress, a few camp chairs, and not much else, they volunteered to work for a day putting together all the things the Humble Design team had curated from their warehouse. It was an unforgettable experience for Darren and his wife, Devon. When they heard that Humble Design was hosting a Virtual 5K August 31-September 7, they wanted to help. Darren told us, “It’s important to me, my wife, and our kids that we do what we can during this time.”Humble Design now has locations in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, San Diego, and Seattle where they use donations of furniture and household goods from their local communities and businesses to fully design, and furnish the houses of those exiting homelessness. Planning virtual events to help raise the needed funds to help more families devastated by homelessness, is one of the ways they are addressing the challenges of COVID-19.

Humble Design Virtual 5K