Humble Design, Inc. Announces New National Board Chair

Humble Design Founder, Treger Strasberg Transitions from Board Chair to Lifetime Board MemberUSA, August 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DETROIT, MICHIGAN – Humble Design, a nonprofit organization that serves individuals, families and veterans emerging from homelessness by transforming empty houses into welcoming homes, announces U-Haul International executive, Sebastien Reyes as their next chair of the board. Reyes will replace, Treger Strasberg, who founded the organization in 2009 and has served as chairwoman for the past 11 years.
“Serving as chairwoman of Humble Design has been the honor of my life,” Strasberg said. “From the beginning, this journey has been nothing short of transformative. Our dedicated staff and volunteers have changed the trajectory for thousands of families emerging from homelessness. Together we are filling a critical missing link through love and design.”
At U-Haul, Reyes serves as vice president of communications for U-Haul International and head of investor relations for its parent company AMERCO. In his role, he leads the teams responsible for global corporate communications, corporate social responsibility and a variety of external affairs’ functions.
“Sebastien brings with him outstanding leadership on a national level,” Strasberg said. “His personal commitment to service, growth and success has positioned him to elevate Humble Design to new heights.”
“Humble Design was born out of Treger’s deep sense of empathy and commitment to improve the world one family at a time,” Reyes said. “I know I speak on behalf of the Humble family when I say that we are grateful for Treger in every way, particularly her vision, resilience and purpose-driven spirit. As Humble moves forward to provide dignity and togetherness to more families, we remain committed to the future Treger envisioned back in 2009, and to the resolve that human lives are improved one warm bed at a time.”
“Every time I walk into a warehouse and see it buzzing with volunteers, or see a parent cry as they watch their child jump with joy on their very own bed in their very own room, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. This is why I founded Humble Design,” Strasberg said. “I am genuinely excited about the trajectory of the organization and looking forward to the many more lives that will be dramatically impacted by the collective efforts of our staff, volunteers, donors and partners. I look forward to continuing to work together as we turn moving in, into moving forward.”
In anticipation of serving its 2,000th family on Aug. 27, Humble Design is seeking 2,000 new donors to make a gift at any level. To donate and help Humble serve more families emerging from homelessness, please visit www.humbledesign.org.
About Humble Design
Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. Founded in 2009, the organization serves families and veterans leaving shelters. Humble Design has served nearly 1,970 families nationally through its chapters in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Seattle and San Diego. For more information visit www.humbledesign.org or contact our Humble Design staff at hello@humbledesign.org.
