**UPDATE** RE: Rutland Barracks - Arson
**UPDATE**
The Vermont State Police have made contact with Silber. At this time the vehicle appears to have been stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
Thank you to all who reached out to provide information, any further information is greatly appreciated.
Trooper Kipp Colburn
Vermont State Police Rutland
124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701
Barracks: (802) 773-9101
Cell: (802) 585-6691
Fax: (802) 775-6968
From: Colburn, Kipp <Kipp.Colburn@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, September 28, 2020 11:14 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - VSP Rutland <DPS.VSPRutland@vermont.gov> Subject: Rutland Barracks - Arson
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B403696
TROOPER: Trooper Kipp Colburn
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 24, 2020
LOCATION: Hubbardton, VT
VIOLATION: Arson
VICTIM: David Silber
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
ACCUSED: Suspect unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: September 24, 2020, at approximately 8am, Troopers were notified of a burnt car located in a pull-off on High Pond Road in Hubbardton, Vermont. On arrival Troopers located a sedan, later believed to be a 2018 Volkswagen GTI, bearing a Massachusetts registration belonging to David Silber. The vehicle was completely incinerated and still smoldering upon State Police arrival.
Attempts to contact Silber have been unsuccessful.
This case is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NA
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: NA
COURT DATE/TIME: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.