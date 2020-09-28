Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,475 in the last 365 days.

**UPDATE** RE: Rutland Barracks - Arson

**UPDATE**

 

The Vermont State Police have made contact with Silber. At this time the vehicle appears to have been stolen and the investigation is ongoing. 

 

Thank you to all who reached out to provide information, any further information is greatly appreciated.

 

Trooper Kipp Colburn

Vermont State Police Rutland

124 State Place, Rutland VT 05701

Barracks: (802) 773-9101

Cell: (802) 585-6691

Fax: (802) 775-6968

Kipp.Colburn@vermont.gov

 

From: Colburn, Kipp <Kipp.Colburn@vermont.gov> Sent: Monday, September 28, 2020 11:14 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - VSP Rutland <DPS.VSPRutland@vermont.gov> Subject: Rutland Barracks - Arson

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 20B403696

TROOPER: Trooper Kipp Colburn

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: September 24, 2020

LOCATION: Hubbardton, VT

VIOLATION: Arson

 

VICTIM: David Silber

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

ACCUSED: Suspect unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: September 24, 2020, at approximately 8am, Troopers were notified of a burnt car located in a pull-off on High Pond Road in Hubbardton, Vermont. On arrival Troopers located a sedan, later believed to be a 2018 Volkswagen GTI, bearing a Massachusetts registration belonging to David Silber.  The vehicle was completely incinerated and still smoldering upon State Police arrival.

 

Attempts to contact Silber have been unsuccessful.

 

This case is currently under investigation.

 

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Colburn with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101, or submit a tip anonymously at: http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NA

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT:  NA

COURT DATE/TIME: NA

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

You just read:

**UPDATE** RE: Rutland Barracks - Arson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.