iWave Again Receives Highest Award As A “Leader” And Rated #1 In G2’s Fall 2020 Grid Report for Donor Prospect Research
Peer-to-peer review website, G2, confirmed for the fourth time in 2020 that iWave is the #1 top-rated provider of fundraising intelligence solutionsCHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND, CANADA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iWave, the industry’s leading fundraising intelligence platform, today announced it’s position as the #1 highest rated solution in the Leader quadrant in G2’s Fall 2020 Grid® Report for Donor Prospect Research. Leaders are determined by their high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.
iWave’s commitment to customer satisfaction and success is reflected by the nonprofit industry and its members. Based on real-time user reviews by nonprofit professionals who work in fundraising and prospect development, iWave received the highest Satisfaction Score among solutions in Donor Prospect Research. This is the 38th award that iWave has received from G2.
With nearly 200 reviews, iWave out-performed all other fundraising intelligence and prospect research solutions in overall satisfaction by a wide margin and clearly ranking it the best and easiest to use fundraising solution available to nonprofit organizations.
“It is a great honor and achievement to have received this positive feedback and recognition from the nonprofit community once again,” said iWave President and CEO Ross Beattie. “ The results from this report are a testament to iWave’s dedication to delivering solutions that go above and beyond our client's needs and expectations. We intend to continue to invest in innovation to help our clients succeed - like improvements for efficiency and productivity, analytics, and data security and privacy - as demonstrated in our most recent platform enhancement announcement.”
What Real Users Say About iWave
“I’ve used many research and prospecting tools over the years. I found iWave to be both efficient and cost-effective. The accuracy of the data returned helps me create informative profiles that help us raise more money.”
“iWave is straightforward and pulls information from many different sources, and I've used it to find information when WealthEngine sometimes can't. I've even logged into it from a different organization I worked at because they only use WealthEngine and WhitePages, but both would often have gaps in information. iWave lays out more information in front of you for you to piece together.”
About G2
Headquartered in Chicago, G2 is revolutionizing the way businesses discover, buy and manage software and services. More than three million users per month rely on G2 to help them find and buy the best software for their businesses. The platform has more than a million verified reviews and $100M in total funding invested by IVP, Accel Partners, LinkedIn, Emergence Capital, Pritzker Group, Chicago Ventures, Hyde Park Ventures, industry leaders and founders. G2’s customers include Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM and Zoom and Its most recent funding, a $55M Series C, was announced in October, closely followed by the company’s acquisitions of Siftery and Advocately.
About iWave:
iWave, the industry’s top-rated fundraising intelligence platform, enables nonprofit organizations to fundraise with confidence. In a new era of nonprofit fundraising, iWave solves critical challenges facing fundraising professionals today: how to identify, qualify and retain donors to raise more major gifts. iWave’s intuitive and easy-to-use solutions give access to the industry’s highest quality wealth and philanthropic information so you can determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask. Since 1991, over 6000 clients, including many of the largest education, healthcare and nonprofit organizations in the World, have relied on iWave to power their fundraising efforts.
Visit our website and blog, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.
Dana Prestigiacomo
iWave
+1 800-655-7729
email us here
Dana Prestigiacomo
iWave
+ +1 800-655-7729
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn