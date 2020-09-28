Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Construction begins October 5 in downtown Jamestown

Construction work will begin on Monday, October 5, at 5th St NW in Jamestown. Construction will start at US/52 5th St NW to from 7th Ave NW to 1st Ave N just east of the James River Bridge; and from 1st Ave N from 5th St W to 8th Street S. The project will include pavement markings and sign installation. During the project, crews will remove existing pavement markings and then replace them. The new markings will help shift traffic flow through downtown Jamestown from four lanes to two lanes with an addition of a center turning lane.

During Construction

  • Pavement marking will be installed
  • The project starts on US/52 5th St NW just east of the James River Bridge and Ends at the intersection of 1st Ave S and 8th St S
  • Short traffic delays should be expected during construction
  • Traffic will shift from four lanes to two driving lanes and a center turn lane

This portion of the project is expected to be complete by the end of the week.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

 

