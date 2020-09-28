Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,440 in the last 365 days.

I-65 Closure for Wedgewood Ave. Bridge Repair

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close I-65 in Nashville at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge to make repairs. The closure information is as follows:

·         Friday, October 23 at 8 p.m. through Monday, October 26 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

            o    Northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop).

            o    Southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 (downtown interstate loop) to I-440.

            o    Local traffic will be able to access I-65 via the Wedgewood on-ramps.

I-65 Weekend Closure Interchange Map I I-65 Weekend Closure Overview Map I Nightly Wedgewood Avenue Closure Map

The weekend closure date is dependent on weather and project progress. The alternate date will be the weekend of October 30.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

Prior to the I-65 weekend closure, contract crews will have nightly lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge starting on Sunday, October 4. The closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday until October 15.

There will be two additional partial interstate closures to complete the $2.4 million bridge repair project in the spring of 2021.

In addition to bridge repairs at the I-65 Wedgewood Avenue interchange, a ramp safety project in this area is anticipated to begin construction in early 2021. The project includes construction of a new right turn lane onto Wedgewood Ave. from I-65 southbound and new pedestrian signal poles.

For more information on the bridge repair and ramp safety projects, visit the project website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-65-wedgewood-ave-interchange.html

You just read:

I-65 Closure for Wedgewood Ave. Bridge Repair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.