Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,411 in the last 365 days.

Expressive Arts Therapist Salley-Ann Ross to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have always used the arts to express themselves, but music goes deeper than our conscious state. Music touches us in a way that allows us to both express ourselves and heal. Our emotions react to music. Our bodies react to music. And sometimes a song can express our deepest feelings in ways words never could.

Music has always been Salley-Ann Ross’s best friend. Now music is her co-therapist.

As clinical counsellor, Salley-Ann works with individuals of all ages and circumstances, but she says her training as a music and expressive arts therapist has allowed her to reach people faster and deeper than traditional talk therapy.

“Music is provocative and evocative,” says Salley-Ann. “We use music to access the unconscious: our memories, our pain, grief, trauma, even happiness. Let's pull it out.”

Music therapists are highly specialized. It requires extensive training.

With a Masters in Counselling Psychology, Music Therapy, Expressive Arts Therapy and 20 years as a Royal Conservatory Pianist, Salley-Ann’s unique combination of training has enabled her to provide clients with extensive resources to meet their unique needs.

Salley-Ann specializes in families in high conflict, working directly with children to explore different ways of expressing themselves.

“Music offers a safe platform to actually explore vulnerability. There's a quality to music that feels safe to surface the unconscious thoughts we carry with us,” says Salley-Ann. “In the therapeutic context, music is a great way to get the conversation started, to open up dialogue and open up their heart.”

Close Up Radio will feature Salley-Ann Ross in an interview with Jim Masters on September 29th at 5pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about out guest, please visit her page on LinkedIn

Lou Ceparano
Close Up Television & Radio
+1 631-850-3314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Expressive Arts Therapist Salley-Ann Ross to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.