Expressive Arts Therapist Salley-Ann Ross to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NORTH VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have always used the arts to express themselves, but music goes deeper than our conscious state. Music touches us in a way that allows us to both express ourselves and heal. Our emotions react to music. Our bodies react to music. And sometimes a song can express our deepest feelings in ways words never could.

Music has always been Salley-Ann Ross’s best friend. Now music is her co-therapist.

As clinical counsellor, Salley-Ann works with individuals of all ages and circumstances, but she says her training as a music and expressive arts therapist has allowed her to reach people faster and deeper than traditional talk therapy.

“Music is provocative and evocative,” says Salley-Ann. “We use music to access the unconscious: our memories, our pain, grief, trauma, even happiness. Let's pull it out.”

Music therapists are highly specialized. It requires extensive training.

With a Masters in Counselling Psychology, Music Therapy, Expressive Arts Therapy and 20 years as a Royal Conservatory Pianist, Salley-Ann’s unique combination of training has enabled her to provide clients with extensive resources to meet their unique needs.

Salley-Ann specializes in families in high conflict, working directly with children to explore different ways of expressing themselves.

“Music offers a safe platform to actually explore vulnerability. There's a quality to music that feels safe to surface the unconscious thoughts we carry with us,” says Salley-Ann. “In the therapeutic context, music is a great way to get the conversation started, to open up dialogue and open up their heart.”

