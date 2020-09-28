PSC Customer Service Hearings for Peoples Gas System

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Peoples Gas System (PGS) to participate in a virtual customer service hearing on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. Three hearings are scheduled: 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1; 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7; and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8. The service hearings allow customers to provide public comment on PGS’ rate request and on the company’s quality of service. If you are a PGS customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage. Peoples filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 8, 2020. Peoples currently serves more than 400,000 residential, commercial, and industrial natural gas customers in 14 geographical service areas. Customer service hearings are scheduled for the following times and locations: VIRTUAL SERVICE HEARINGS Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 8, 2020 9:30 a.m. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.