Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,410 in the last 365 days.

PSC Customer Service Hearings for Peoples Gas System

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) invites customers of Peoples Gas System (PGS) to participate in a virtual customer service hearing on the utility’s petition for a rate increase. Three hearings are scheduled: 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 1; 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7; and 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 8.  The service hearings allow customers to provide public comment on PGS’ rate request and on the company’s quality of service.

If you are a PGS customer and want to testify before the PSC by phone at one of the virtual service hearings, you must sign up by emailing speakersignup@psc.state.fl.us or by calling 1-850-413-7080. Customer input will be taken into consideration when the Commission considers the utility’s request. You can watch the virtual service hearings live from the PSC website at www.floridapsc.com. Look for the “Watch Live Broadcast” icon on the left side of the webpage.

Peoples filed a petition for a rate increase with the PSC on June 8, 2020. Peoples currently serves more than 400,000 residential, commercial, and industrial natural gas customers in 14 geographical service areas.

Customer service hearings are scheduled for the following times and locations:

VIRTUAL SERVICE HEARINGS

Thursday, October 1, 2020 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020 6:30 p.m.

and

Thursday, October 8, 2020  9:30 a.m.

For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com.

Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.

You just read:

PSC Customer Service Hearings for Peoples Gas System

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.