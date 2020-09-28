Fulbright Forum Celebrating Global Education: Focus on K-12 Teachers, Higher Education, and Teacher Exchanges

October 24, 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, and 2021 will also be the 75th anniversary of the Fulbright Program! What a perfect opportunity to focus on a segment of our alumni and friends who have been recipients of awards that target support of global education, distinguished achievement in the realm of teaching, and international teacher exchange, such as Distinguished Awards in Teaching (DAT), Teachers for Global Classrooms, and English Teaching Assistant (ETA).

The Oct. 24 virtual event will feature an informational session and overview provided by Outreach & Recruitment of the Institute of International Education (IIE) and the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX), Washington, DC, of the types of Fulbright awards that are available to U.S. teachers of early, secondary, and higher education. A panel of recently returned alumni will address the value and impact of their awards. Additionally, a panel of representatives from area colleges will discuss global teacher exchange programs at their respective institutions.

Saturday, October 24, 2020 • 9:30-11:30 a.m. • On Zoom

9:30 a.m. • Music Introduction with Fulbright Alumni Timothy Burris & Lauren Crosby

• 10:00-11:30 a.m. • Speakers and Panelists

• Introduction by Elaine Potoker, President, Maine Fulbright Chapter

Kirsten Brewer, Panel Moderator, Chair of Marketing Committee

Speakers:

Emily Dudley, Deputy Project Director for Fulbright Teacher Exchange Programs at IREX

Lee Rivers, Outreach and Recruitment Specialist at the Institute of International Education

Panelists:

Lillian Eckstein, English Teaching Assistant, Spain 2018-19

Guy Hamlin, Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms, Indonesia 2018

Miranda Richman, English Teaching Assistant, South Korea 2019-20

Erin Towns, Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms, Kazakhstan 2012-13

Dr. Linda Beck, Fulbright Hays Scholar, Senegal 1992

Dr. William Lindblad, Husson University

Dr. Joanne Williams, University of Southern Maine

Reserve Your Seat Online. This event is free and open to the public.

The Maine Chapter of the Fulbright Association gratefully acknowledges the support of Bangor Savings Bank in sponsoring this event. This event is also brought to you in part by the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Dept. of State.

For more information, contact the Maine Fulbright Association, maine@fulbright.org.