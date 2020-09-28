Tune In: Alecia Nugent Kicks Off Two-Week Guest Host Run On Country Fix

Alecia Nugent Guest Host on Country Fix Alecia Nugent's The Old Side of Town CD cover Alecia Nugent Credit: David McClister

PLEASANT VIEW, TN, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beloved stylist Alecia Nugent is set to guest host two, 30-minute episodes of Country Fix. Episode 321 premieres today and will air throughout the week; episode 322 will begin broadcasting next Monday, October 5 and will run through Sunday, October 11. The entertaining concept show airs on multiple television networks (Circle TV, Heartland, The Family Channel, Z Living TV, RightNowTV and STRYK TV ) and reaches over 100 MILLION HOUSEHOLDS.Alecia’s life has been a whirlwind since the release of THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN - her first project in 10 years - dropped via Hillbilly Goddess Music on September 18. Physical copies of the Keith Stegall-produced disc are available on Nugent’s website, and digital copies can be purchased via iTunes / Apple Music . The new album has generated a flurry of media interest in the returning star, and recent features include American Songwriter, Country Music People, Country Sway, Everything Nash, The Latest Buzz, Digital Journal, Making A Scene, ParcBench, The Country Note, Music Matters Magazine, Jackalope Magazine, Guitar Girl Magazine, Bluegrass Today, Medium, Las Vegas Tribune, Bluegrass Situation, Take Effect, and more.Radio, TV and podcast interviews have highlighted Nugent and she has appeared on WSM AM’s “Coffee, Country & Cody,” Mountain Bluegrass with David Pugh, Circle TV, WSMV’s “Today In Nashville,” Fastline Fast Track, The 13th Floor, Devon's Bluegrass & American Roots Show, Las Vegas TV, Hillbilly Highway Radio Show, Zeke Buttons Bluegrass & Country Show, and Flashpoint Arts Bluegrass.“Things have been kind of crazy,” admits Alecia. “I just hope everyone who sees Country Fix has as much fun watching as I did hosting. It was great.”Last month Country Fix premiered the companion music video to Nugent’s current single, “They Don’t Make ‘em Like My Daddy Anymore,” and fans can view the clip HERE Learn more and stay social with Alecia:Website: alecianugent.comFacebook: @Alecia Nugent MusicInstagram: @Alecia NugentSpotifyABOUT Alecia NugentA native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Alecia became the lead singer of her dad’s group, The Southland Bluegrass Band, when she was in her teens. She went on to record three albums for Rounder Records in the early 2000s, toured the U.S. extensively, and performed shows in Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, The Netherlands, and Canada as well. THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN is her first release in 10 years. Now based in Nashville, Nugent was awarded SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, and won the IBMA Album of the Year award for MUSICIANS AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER. She has performed 71 times on the Grand Ole Opry. She loves baseball, Peanut Butter Fudge Balls, fishing, and refinishing old furniture.ABOUT Country FixCountry Fix is a weekly half-hour program hosted by the artists themselves. The show features music videos from Country’s biggest stars like Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw, Kacey Musgraves, Carrie Underwood, etc. Additionally, each week Country Fix features a special artist interview or “behind the scene” view of the making of their music video. The show airs on multiple television networks (Heartland, Circle TV, The Family Channel, Z Living TV, RightNowTV and STRYK TV) and stations worldwide - reaching over ONE HUNDRED MILLION households each week.

