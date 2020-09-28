West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James Announces Task Force on Racial & Ethnic Equality Members
WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James has appointed these individuals to the Mayor's Task Force on Racial and Ethnic Equality (Task Force). The members are:
*Maria Antuña; CEO, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County
*Rick Asnani; Political and Public Affairs Consultant, Cornerstone Solutions
*Alexandria Marie Ayala; Legislative Aide, Palm Beach County
*Ana L. Bacas; Language Facilitator/Consultant, Self-employed/School District of Palm Beach County
*Jennifer Jean Bell; Outreach Coordinator, Buccan Provisions Non-Profit Corp.
*Alexcia Cox; Deputy Chief Assistant State Attorney, Office of the State Attorney
*Julie Fisher Cummings; Professor and Community Advocate, Self-employed
*Jerry Deng; Data Analyst
*Daniel Eisinger; Attorney, Office of Public Defender Carey Haughwout
*Bryce J. Graham; Youth Director, National Action Network
*Chauncey Alexander Graham; Sr. Dir of Outreach/Comm Engagement, Florida Sugar Cane League
*Bradley Alexander Hurlburt; President, Community Foundation
*William P. Jacobson; Lawyer, William P. Jacobson, P.A.
*Faye Johnson; City Administrator, City of West Palm Beach
*Juan J. Pagan; President, Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Palm Beach County
*Gopal Rajegowda; Real Estate Developer, Related Companies
*Dina Rubio; Restauranteur, Don Ramon Restaurante Cubano
*George L. Soria; CEO, 47 Million Reasons Healthcare Movement
*Tameca L. West; Assistant Chief of Police, City of West Palm Beach
*Alisha R. Winn; Consultant/Self-employed, Consider the Culture: ARWinn Scholar Cons., Inc.
*Antoinne J. Wright; Pastor & CEO, Manifest Church
These Task Force members will join the previously announced co-chairs: Michelle Diffenderfer, President and Shareholder of Lewis, Longman, & Walker, P.A.; and Patrick J. Franklin, President & CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County. Two additional members are expected to be announced after completing the onboarding process. More than 80 individuals expressed interest in participating on the Task Force. To qualify for the Task Force, members must either live or work in the City of West Palm Beach. Each had to submit an expression of interest statement to be considered.
The Task Force will focus on identifying and helping address issues of racial and ethnic equality through education about racial and ethnic inequities, research of best practices, and issuance of policy/funding recommendations to address racial and ethnic inequity in the City of West Palm Beach. The Task Force will take a historical look at our city, look to other cities for best practices for policies, and present to the Mayor and the City Commission their policy recommendations to help promote racial and ethnic equality throughout our city. The Task Force was established by Mayor James through executive orders 2020-13, 2020-13A, 2020-13B.
“I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to each of these community-minded, dedicated Task Force members who are volunteering their time, expertise and unique perspective to our great city,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Keith A. James. “This Task Force is an opportunity for our community to come together to address the challenges of achieving racial, ethnic, and cultural equality and to effect meaningful, transformative change. I look forward to working with them and to receiving their recommendations.”
The Task Force is a diverse team consisting of up to 25 members including two co-chairs. The Task Force includes representatives as follows:
*One member designated by the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce,
*One member designated by the Executive Director of the Black Chamber of Commerce,
*One member designed by the Executive Director of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce,
*One member representing the Mayor’s Office,
*One member of the law enforcement community,
*One member representing the State Attorney’s Office,
*One member representing the Public Defender’s Office; and
*Other members as appointed by the Mayor.
There will be five subcommittees consisting of up to seven members. The subcommittees will be fact-finding committees assigned to five topic areas of:
*Criminal justice
*Health
*Real estate and housing
*Finance, banking and industry, and
*Education (including workforce development)
The Task Force shall be advisory to the Mayor and provide status reports to the Mayor. The Task Force shall submit the first status report to the Mayor on or before October 15, 2020. Thereafter, the Task Force shall provide the Mayor with a status report on or before the sixth week following submission of the previous report. The status reports shall continue until either the Task Force has completed the projects outlined in the Executive Order or upon expiration of the Executive Order, whichever occurs first.
The establishment of the Task Force comes on the heels of calls for both local and national change in the wake of recent incidents that ignited outrage, exposed deeply entrenched systemic racism in our country, and challenged the public’s confidence and trust in our system of policing and criminal justice.
For more information, please visit https://www.wpb.org/our-city/mayor-s-office/mayor-s-task-force-on-racial-and-ethic-equality or call City Hall at (561) 822-1200 (TTY: 800-955-8771).
