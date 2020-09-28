Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo Steps Up Online Recruitment

The State of North Carolina Virtual Career Expo will encourage jobseekers to consider careers in state government from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday during this online recruitment event. The virtual format will allow attendees to connect via computer, tablet or smartphone with recruiters from state agencies and the University System. Occurring during State Employee Recognition Week, the virtual format will allow attendees to connect via computer, tablet or smartphone with recruiters from state agencies and the University System.

More than 1,500 interested in public service careers already have registered. Participants are encouraged to register in advance at www.oshr.nc.gov/careerexpo, but same day registration is available.

The Virtual Career Expo will feature 32 career- or agency-focused “booths” where attendees can chat one-on-one with recruiters and learn more about job opportunities. Temporary and remote work assignments through Temporary Solutions also will be featured.

The State of North Carolina is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workforce, and we encourage transitioning military personnel, veterans, and military spouses, as well as those with disabilities to explore job opportunities.

Recruiters will be available to assist individuals with creating online accounts from which they may apply for state government jobs, as well as set alerts for job notifications in their field(s) of interest.

To view a complete list of current career opportunities, which today includes nearly 600 postings across North Carolina, visit www.nc.gov/jobs.

