Temos and Deggendorf Institute of Technology Launch Cooperation
Temos and DIT will work together to develop online education and training programs for students, healthcare professionals and interested stakeholders in English and Spanish. The courses will be accredited by the University with appropriate certificates issued upon completion. By combining Temos’ expertise, knowledge and experience as an international accreditation organization with the resources, faculty, and facilities of ECRI (European Campus Rottal-Inn), a part of DIT, new programs, course content, and other services will be offered to a global audience.
These two innovative organizations recently launched their first joint initiative: a free, online, on demand course entitled, “Digital Collaborative Systems in Healthcare”, available to anyone interested in the topic. This course was developed by Anna E. Schmaus-Klughammer (LLB, hons) in cooperation with DIT’s Vice President, Dr. Horst Kunhardt. As a stand-alone course or as preparation for DIT’s Bachelor or Master programs, the 15 hour course is available in English. The Spanish version will be released soon.
Temos CEO, Dr. Claudia Mika explains, “During the COVID-19 pandemic, current and prospective clients experienced an increased demand for telemedicine and teleconsultation services but were faced with uncertainty regarding appropriate regulations and legal requirements for those services. This dilemma led us to develop the first accreditation standards on telemedicine and teleconsultation offered by an international accreditation body. Our team joined with experts at the University Deggendorf that developed an introductory training course on telemedicine and digital collaborative systems in healthcare. It is with great pleasure to announce that we can offer this course for free to our partners and we look forward to sharing our practical knowledge of healthcare with students interested in working in the sector”.
About DIT/ECRI
Located in the region of Bavaria in Germany, the Deggendorf Institute of Technology (DIT) strives for academic excellence and ranks among the best universities of applied sciences in Germany. Founded in 1994, it is a young, modern and excellently equipped university offering relevant and practical courses set in a friendly, relaxed, and safe environment.
Since October 2015, the European Campus Rottal-Inn (ECRI) in Pfarrkirchen has been an international study location of the Deggendorf Institute of Technology (DIT). At ECRI seven courses are taught exclusively in English. The core courses are medical informatics, tourism and engineering sciences. ECRI has currently about 700 students. The students are from Europe, Asia, Africa and America. The DIT maintains relationships with over 200 universities in 60 countries. ECRI is Germany's first and only university to establish a "European Campus of Studies and Research”. The European Campus is an important pillar of the high-tech strategy of the DIT.
About Temos
Founded in 2010, Temos accredits hospitals and clinics, dental services, IVF clinics, physical rehabilitation services, and eye care clinics as well as medical travel coordinators (“facilitators”). In 2020, it introduced its first of its kind certification program, “COVID-19 Safe”, providing standards to reduce the risk of transmission in hospitals and clinics. Its valued partners include governments, insurance companies, Embassies and Consulates, non-governmental organizations, and now, Deggendorf Institute of Technology, as well as its accredited hospitals and clinics. Its seal represents the highest levels of quality, transparency, ethics, and professionalism.
For more information about Temos International Healthcare Accreditation, contact: Ms. Barbel Prokop, at b.prokop@temos-international.com, +49 2204 426480, or visit the Temos website at https://www.temos-worldwide.com/.
