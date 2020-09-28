Volusia County’s Council on Aging Named PSC’s Helping Hand

TALLAHASSEE — The Council on Aging of Volusia County (COA) lent a hand to help the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) reach consumers eligible for the Lifeline Assistance communications discount program during September’s National Lifeline Awareness Week. This special outreach effort, in the midst of COVID-19 social distancing measures, is being recognized by naming the COA as this quarter’s PSC Helping Hand. “The Lifeline program makes communications services more affordable for low-income consumers and can be a life changer for eligible veterans, unemployed workers, the homeless and disabled, as well as older Florida residents,” said PSC Chairman Gary Clark. “We appreciate the assistance of the Volusia County Council on Aging and our many other partners to promote the Lifeline discount to those needing the benefit.” Each quarter, the PSC highlights a partner agency or organization whose clients are eligible for the federal Lifeline Assistance telephone/broadband discount program or need help reducing energy and water bills. Through these PSC Helping Hand partnerships, the Commission shares information to help consumers avoid scams and stretch their resources to meet monthly bills. “The Council on Aging regularly hosts educational events for our clients at our Senior Centers, which are temporarily closed due to COVID-19,” said Gladys Lacen, COA Manager of Recreation, Nutrition, and Respite Programs. “We appreciate the PSC working with us and look forward to continuing our partnership with the PSC.” The PSC schedules events year round to reach those who can benefit from information on hurricane preparedness, scam protections, and energy and water conservation. Look for this year’s PSC Helping Hand outreach partner recognitions on the PSC’s homepage, www.floridapsc.com, under Hot Topics. About Council on Aging of Volusia County The Council on Aging of Volusia County (COA), founded in 1967, is the only local non-profit focused exclusively on assisting the senior population, the fastest-growing age group in Volusia County. They offer a range of services provided by caring, well-trained, and dedicated individuals. COA was awarded “Nonprofit of the Year” by the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce in 2018 and recognized by the Daytona Beach News-Journal readers as “Best of the Best” for Adult/Elder Care Services in 2019. For more information, visit COA’s website: https://www.coavolusia.org/. For additional information, visit www.floridapsc.com. Follow the PSC on Twitter, @floridapsc.