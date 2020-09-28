Contify’s account intelligence solution enables a Fortune 500 firm to track business impact of COVID across its accounts
Our competitive intelligence platform is based on the latest AI algorithms enabling leading companies to quickly and efficiently drive their retention, expansion, and pipeline velocity,”WILLISTON, VERMONT, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contify, the AI-enabled market and competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced that it has deployed its accounts intelligence solution for a Fortune global 500 company, to track the COVID-19 impact on its key accounts across industries.
— Mohit Bhakuni, CEO, Contify
As part of the engagement, Contify analyzed the challenges that this leading multi-national organization was facing while tracking its key accounts across industries. Contify customized its proprietary competitive intelligence platform to deploy a custom account intelligence solution that comprised of diverse components that:
1. Tracks news articles, thought leadership, and opinions on key accounts, their senior executives and top client-serving industries - such as Technology, Travel, Automotive, Energy, Utilities, etc.
2. Monitors the positive and negative business signals on accounts related to COVID impacts, such as cost-cutting, layoffs, government and economy-related signals, and Executive Trends with specific locations and geographic scope.
3. Facilitates a seamless user experience with dedicated Newsfeed views for Strategy Analysts and Marketing team with easy-to-use dashboards for the Executive team.
Contify also provides a synthesis of aggregated intelligence around the positive and negative business impacts specific to the key accounts in the interactive dashboards widgets. These widgets can be edited and downloaded for usage in PowerPoint, image, or HTML formats. According to the user survey, the custom Account Intelligence platform accorded this multinational company a 40% reduction in the accounts churn rate along with a 20% increase in the size of their sales pipeline.
“During the pandemic, timely account Intelligence is essential to win new business and grow relationships within target accounts. However, deploying an account intelligence solution is an act of utmost trust and our efforts were justified with the results produced while partnering with Contify. Contify boosted this partnership by providing actionable insights on our key accounts out of all the noise across the web. These timely insights enabled our sales team and account managers to drive demand and generate revenue within their target accounts," says, Strategy Consultant, Global Fortune-500 company.
“When you become the established leader of your industry, the revenue game is about renewals and expansions from your key accounts. And, if your deal sizes are in the millions, focusing on retaining and expanding within your key accounts becomes all the more critical. Contify’s account intelligence solution provides useful, precise, and real-time actionable insights on your key accounts. Our competitive intelligence platform is based on the latest AI algorithms enabling leading companies to quickly and efficiently drive their retention, expansion, and pipeline velocity,” adds Mohit Bhakuni, the Founder and CEO of Contify.
Contify caters to the unique account intelligence requirements of the businesses across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, banks, insurance, consulting, market research firms, and pharma companies.
About Contify
Contify offers an AI-enabled Market and Competitive Intelligence solution that tracks information on competitors, customers, and industry segments. It enables users to collect, curate, and share information across the organization. Intelligent (actionable) information is mined by searching and analyzing information from over 200,000 online sources including news, company websites, social media, reviews, discussion forums, job postings, regulatory portals, and more. Visit us at https://www.contify.com/
