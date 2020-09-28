Nonwoven Tech Expo to be held from October 19-25
Manufacturers and buyers from across the world are expected to take part in the virtual expo
— Sanyal Desai, Founder-Director of Radeecal Communications
— Sanyal Desai, Founder-Director of Radeecal Communications
The Nonwoven Tech Expo, a global virtual expo on nonwovens & hygiene technology, will be held from October 19 to 25. The Expo aims to prepare the roadmap for the Nonwoven industry to enter in the New Normal by transforming and building businesses through digital culture.
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on businesses across the world and has changed the way many companies operate. As businesses step into the post-COVID-19 future, efforts are underway to find a balance between what worked earlier and what needs to be done to succeed in the future.
“In response to the Covid-19 crisis and to thrive in the digital age, we take great delight in announcing the Nonwoven Tech 2020, a Global Virtual Expo on Nonwovens & Hygiene Technology that will target buyers and visitors from all over the world. It aims to bring together manufacturers and buyers from across the world virtually,” said Sanyal Desai, Founder-Director of Radeecal Communications, which has organized the Nonwoven Tech Expo.
The upcoming virtual exhibition will provide a stunning digital experience to exhibitors & visitors, he added.
The Nonwoven Federation of India, which represents more than 250 nonwoven manufacturers, said that the Expo will focus on the usage of non-woven products for medical, hygiene, packaging protective, agriculture, geotextile, filtration, automobiles, and other industries.
“The nonwoven sector has several applications in industrial and medical protective gear and has literally proved to be the savior during the pandemic. It has also played a critical role in shaping the ‘New Normal’. Since physical gatherings are not advisable due to the risk of Coronavirus, we came together with Radeecal Communications to organize this virtual Expo. We are confident that it will be very well received, and give a huge fillip to the nonwoven industry,” said Suresh Patel, president, Nonwoven Federation of India.
“India played an important role in providing the non-woven mask to the world where most of the manufacturers increased production to meet the demand of the mask from other countries when COVID was on the rise. We have the capacity to daily produce 2 crores 3 Ply masks and 70 lakh N95 masks,” said Mr. Anshumali Jain Vice President, All India Mask manufacturers association.
The Nonwoven Tech Expo and Conference will be held globally from October 19 to 25. A large number of manufacturers from across the world and buyers from the Filtration and Separation Industry, Packaging Industry, Medical, Health & Personal Care Sector, Nonwoven Converters, Landfill Textile, Chemical Industry, Agriculture Sector, Textile & Apparels Producer, etc. are expected to attend the Expo. Several manufacturers of nonwoven machineries are also taking part in the Expo.
