VSP Shaftsbury- Arrest for Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B303214
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at approximately 1845 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Swallow Hill Road, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Kathleen Gamache
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: John Gagnon
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported dispute on Swallow Hill Road in Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the involved parties, Kathleen Gamache and John Gagnon, both from Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Gamache punched Gagnon in the face which resulted in minor injury.
Gamache was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 7, 2020, at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/20 at 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
