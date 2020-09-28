Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Shaftsbury- Arrest for Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B303214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall                        

STATION: Shaftsbury             

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at approximately 1845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swallow Hill Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Kathleen Gamache                                            

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: John Gagnon                                               

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported dispute on Swallow Hill Road in Pownal, VT.  Upon arrival, Troopers identified the involved parties, Kathleen Gamache and John Gagnon, both from Pownal, VT.  Subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Gamache punched Gagnon in the face which resulted in minor injury.

 

Gamache was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 7, 2020, at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/20 at 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Shaftsbury Barracks- Troop B

96 Airport Road,

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

 

Office: (802) 442-5421

Cell: (802)

Email: Lucas.Hall@Vermont.Gov

 

 

 

VSP Shaftsbury- Arrest for Simple Assault

