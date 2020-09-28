VSP Shaftsbury- Arrest for Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B303214

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Luke Hall

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 at approximately 1845 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swallow Hill Road, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Kathleen Gamache

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VICTIM: John Gagnon

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a reported dispute on Swallow Hill Road in Pownal, VT. Upon arrival, Troopers identified the involved parties, Kathleen Gamache and John Gagnon, both from Pownal, VT. Subsequent investigation revealed that during the altercation Gamache punched Gagnon in the face which resulted in minor injury.

Gamache was issued a citation for Simple Assault and is ordered to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on December 7, 2020, at 0815 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/07/20 at 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

Sergeant Luke Hall

Patrol Commander

