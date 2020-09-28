St Albans Barracks/Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A204164

TROOPER: Andrew Underwood

STATION: St Albans Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020 / 2130 hours

LOCATION: 8 Platt Street, Swanton

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Jake Hodgdon

AGE:39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 2130 hours the Vermont State Police, assisted by Swanton Police Department, executed a search warrant at 8 Platt St in Swanton. Jake Hodgdon, age 39 of Swanton, was located and arrested as a Fugitive from Justice out of New York. Hodgdon also had two other active warrants for driving without a license and larceny. Hodgdon was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Center on lake of $25,000 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE: 09-28-20

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: N