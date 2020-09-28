St Albans Barracks/Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204164
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020 / 2130 hours
LOCATION: 8 Platt Street, Swanton
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Jake Hodgdon
AGE:39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 27, 2020, at approximately 2130 hours the Vermont State Police, assisted by Swanton Police Department, executed a search warrant at 8 Platt St in Swanton. Jake Hodgdon, age 39 of Swanton, was located and arrested as a Fugitive from Justice out of New York. Hodgdon also had two other active warrants for driving without a license and larceny. Hodgdon was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Center on lake of $25,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE: 09-28-20
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED – LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: N