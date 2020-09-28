Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Albans Barracks/Fugitive from Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#: 20A204164

 

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                                

 

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020 / 2130 hours

 

LOCATION: 8 Platt Street, Swanton

 

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

 

ACCUSED: Jake Hodgdon                                                                             

 

AGE:39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 2130 hours the Vermont State Police, assisted by Swanton Police Department, executed a search warrant at 8 Platt St in Swanton. Jake Hodgdon, age 39 of Swanton, was located and arrested as a Fugitive from Justice out of New York. Hodgdon also had two other active warrants for driving without a license and larceny. Hodgdon was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Center on lake of $25,000 bail.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

 

COURT DATE:     09-28-20              

 

COURT: Franklin Superior

 

LODGED – LOCATION:    NWSCF

 

BAIL: $25,000

 

MUG SHOT: N

 

