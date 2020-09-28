Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby/Vandalism

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A503792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola                           

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 @ 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 5A, Charleston, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

VICTIM: Mariah Flynn

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/2020, at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of vandalism from a residence on VT RT 5A in the Town of Charleston,

VT. A trooper responded and met with the complainant. It's believed a vehicle in the driveway

was struck by some sort of bb causing two separate indentations in its windshield. Anyone

with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

