Derby/Vandalism
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2020 @ 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 5A, Charleston, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
VICTIM: Mariah Flynn
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charleston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/27/2020, at approximately 1700 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of vandalism from a residence on VT RT 5A in the Town of Charleston,
VT. A trooper responded and met with the complainant. It's believed a vehicle in the driveway
was struck by some sort of bb causing two separate indentations in its windshield. Anyone
with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police - Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881