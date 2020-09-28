Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/Theft from motor vehicles

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A304138

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois                           

STATION: Middlesex                  

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/27/20 1430 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lareau Swimming area, Route 100, Waitsfield VT

 

VIOLATION: Larceny from motor vehicles 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a reported theft from motor vehicles at the Lareau swimming area.  Witnesses observed two males stealing from motor vehicles in the parking area. One of the vehicle’s windows was smashed in the process.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).  Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

 

 

