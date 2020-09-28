Middlesex Barracks/Theft from motor vehicles
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20A304138
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Alex Comtois
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/27/20 1430 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lareau Swimming area, Route 100, Waitsfield VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from motor vehicles
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks responded to a reported theft from motor vehicles at the Lareau swimming area. Witnesses observed two males stealing from motor vehicles in the parking area. One of the vehicle’s windows was smashed in the process.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Middlesex Barracks at 802-229-9191 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.