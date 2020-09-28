iCERT Announces Data Integration Initiative to Improve Public Safety Communications
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies, Inc. (“iCERT”) today publicly announced the formation of a comprehensive effort to promote effective integration and use of data in public safety operations; the Data Integration Initiative (“DII”). The DII will address new and more effective ways to perform mission critical operations as significant amounts of data from an increasing number of source points are generated and delivered to public safety communication centers. The DII has strategic, operational, and educational goals including recommendations related to core areas impacting the future of public safety data such as technology, analysis, management, security, privacy, and funding.
Over 25 iCERT member volunteers representing a wide variety of companies serving the public safety community have joined the DII’s launch as part of four sub-working groups:
Data Value – Identifying which data integrations provide the most value in terms of improving public safety response;
Existing Data Integration – Examining successful examples of existing data integration and how they function;
Data Integration Enablers and Roadblocks – Identifying factors such as governance, funding models, technology, and operational processes hindering or
enabling data integration to provide future success and improved public safety response; and
Future Data Integration – Analyzing what new integrations will be expected as technology advances.
“This initiative will focus on finding innovate ways for our members to help public safety manage and leverage the myriad sources of data now available in their mission to provide safe and stable communities,” said Ellen O’Hara, iCERT Board of Directors Chair. “We want to thank all of the many volunteers and member companies who have stepped up to work on the DII,” added Kim Robert Scovill, iCERT’s Executive Director, “Our members represent many of the most forward-looking organizations in the public safety technology arena, and that’s critical to the DII’s success.”
iCERT anticipates hosting events and releasing the first outputs from the DII in late spring 2021. If your public safety organization has an interest in joining iCERT and participating in this important endeavor, please visit iCERT’s web link to this project; https://www.theindustrycouncil.org/post/icert-launches-data-integration-initiative-for-public-safety-technology-systems
About Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies
The Industry Council for Emergency Response Technologies (“iCERT”) is the only trade association exclusively representing commercial enterprises and software providers in the fields of public safety, critical communications, and emergency response technologies. iCERT plays an important role in addressing public policy issues impacting funding, regulation, and the impact of established vendors and entrepreneurs in the emergency calling, communications, software, analytics, and response ecosystem. iCERT members understand that business leaders’ expertise can assist public policymakers and agency professionals as they address complex choices regarding advanced communications technology alternatives. Find out more at www.theindustrycouncil.org.
iCERT’s Mission
iCERT; 1) advocates for more and new public safety funding for all technologies and services, 2) petitions all levels of government to insure that the needs and views of commercial technology providers be recognized and accommodated, 3) helps to grow members’ organic revenue, partnerships, and total market share with exclusive and unique iCERT business-to-business internal opportunities, 4) promotes understanding and adoption of advanced technologies in all public safety sectors - NG9-1-1, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Location Technologies, Communications Networks, Data Integration, CAD, Cloud-Based Systems, LTE, LMR, Recording, Dispatch, and Cybersecurity (to name a few); and 5) helps ensure that issues that unfairly burden or impede the introduction of new public safety / response technologies to the marketplace are explained and accommodated before decisions are made by federal, state, and local regulators.
