Shaftsbury Barracks // Crash with Injury
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
NEWS INCIDENT
CASE#: 20B303209
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately 1052 hours
STREET: VT RT 9
TOWN: Woodford, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jason D. Spinner
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Contact Damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 27, 2020, at approximately 1052 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on VT RT 9, in the Town of Woodford, Vermont.
Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Spinner) was travelling west on VT RT 9, when he swerved to avoid a vehicle in the roadway. Spinner lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the motorcycle sliding on its side approximately 150 feet. Spinner and the motorcycle remained on the roadway during the crash.
Minor injuries occurred from this crash. Spinner was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.
