Shaftsbury Barracks // Crash with Injury

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

NEWS INCIDENT

 

CASE#: 20B303209                                 

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shawn Sommers

STATION: Shaftsbury                           

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: September 27, 2020, at approximately 1052 hours

STREET: VT RT 9

TOWN: Woodford, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jason D. Spinner

AGE: 45

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, Vermont

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate Contact Damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 27, 2020, at approximately 1052 hours, Troopers at the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on VT RT 9, in the Town of Woodford, Vermont.

Investigation revealed Operator #1 (Spinner) was travelling west on VT RT 9, when he swerved to avoid a vehicle in the roadway. Spinner lost control of the motorcycle, resulting in the motorcycle sliding on its side approximately 150 feet. Spinner and the motorcycle remained on the roadway during the crash.

Minor injuries occurred from this crash. Spinner was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.

 

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Shawn Sommers

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury,VT 05262

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shaftsbury Barracks // Crash with Injury

