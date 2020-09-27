Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 1000 Block of 4th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the 1000 block of 4th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:54 pm, the suspects approached the victim, while in his vehicle, at the listed location. The suspects entered the victim’s vehicle and brandished a gun. The victim exited the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###