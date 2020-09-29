CReed Global Media Announces Launch of New Multi-Media TV Streaming App
Houston Based Media Company CReed Global Media Expands its Capabilities Allowing for Streaming and Monetization via Interactive Mobile App
We have content from studios around the world in various languages and continue to bring on new content to build community and engagement around our streaming and APP platforms”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to clients like Houston Television, Houston Community College TV, several national studios, and content generated by industry creatives, CReed Global Media is now expanding its media services to mobile APP platforms as well. CReed Global Media is a one-stop media source supplying on demand TV and music distribution, podcasting, content distribution, and streaming services both online and now via mobile. Providing services to a network of over 50,000 individuals in the Houston community and worldwide, CReed Global media has decided to take the company’s platform to the next step expanding its digital footprint and social platforms launching the CGM TV App.
— Centrell Reed, CEO - CReed Global Media
The launch of the new app marks a hallmark for the company as it is now able to provide additional distribution outlets for content creators to monetize and grow their businesses. This interactive ‘at your fingers,’ convenient viewing experience is downloadable on Apple IOS, Google Play, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more. The app provides features such as a favorites (playlist) where one can store favorites shows and videos, inspirational and independent as well as foreign language films, all day TV powered by the City of Houston and local community partners, and more.
Viewers clock in from global audiences stemming from Houston with other Texas cities including Dallas, Pearland, and locations in tow like California, New York, India, Florida, Africa, Germany, Singapore, and more.
The app allows content creators to monetize from their first viewer on CGM TV instead of giving away the content for free on various social media platforms. Creators will be able to have their database/ supporters subscribe to their content and advertisements will be played during their videos.
CEO and founder of CGM TV, Centrell Reed “believes that this option is of vital importance, especially for a growing audience of content creators and especially as we are all learning to pivot revenue models during this global pandemic.”
“The streaming industry is vast and CGM has hours and hours of content that reflects the global content creative. We have content from studios around the world in various languages and continue to bring on new content to build community and engagement around our streaming platform.”
CGM is distinguished in the marketplace for providing monetization to content creators who stream their shows, music, movies, and live events with CGM TV. We provide services from video creation to distribution to support our constantly expanding community.
Download the CGM TV app on all mobile devices and access anywhere worldwide on all internet powered platforms via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and more.
ABOUT CENTRELL REED: With over 20 years in the entertainment industry, Centrell Reed has a proven record of success. She has had the honor of connecting with elite influencers and dignitaries such as Yolanda Adams, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, The City of Houston, Black Restaurant Week, Samaritan’s Feet CEO Emmanuel “Manny” Ohonme, entrepreneur/socialite Bethenny Frankel, Producers Tarek Mounib and Angela White, and many more. Her passion for Film/ TV and Entertainment has led her to launch CReed Global Media which has a new streaming platform to help small businesses market their brand by utilizing her TV studio, network, and event space.
Additional CGM services include: Filming • Editing • Pre Production and Post Production • Studio Rental • Recording time • Consulting Live Event Media Coverage • On Demand TV and Music Distribution • Podcasting • Additional Media Services
Bianca Bucaram
THE BUCARAM PUBLIC RELATIONS Group
713-898-6552
email us here