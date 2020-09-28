ARCdocs Has Valuable Offline Features for Flight Departments

Companies Using ARCdocs Pass 1,500 Milestone

ARCdocs is included for free with any manual from AviationManuals and is a better document management tool than other widely used free storage solutions.”
— ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier
WASHINGTON, D.C., US, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now used by more than 1,500 companies and flight departments, ARCdocs from ARC Safety Management is an aviation document management and distribution software and app with read and initial tracking and permissions controls.

With ARCdocs, aircraft operators can store aircraft and operations documents of any file type or size, while ensuring that everyone has the most up to date versions. The app is easy to navigate and can be used offline, so content is always available. ARCdocs is part of the ARC Safety Management software / app suite, a convenient platform for flight departments to manage their entire Safety Management System (SMS) online.

Administrators of ARCdocs can lock files to make them private or to restrict access, thereby adjusting content visibility depending on the user. Another feature is read and initial tracking, which offers the ability to mark a document as required reading, as well as the ability to track and acknowledge that something has been received and opened.

"ARCdocs is included for free with any manual from AviationManuals and is a far better document management tool than other widely used free storage solutions, given functionalities like permissions controls and read and initial tracking," said ARC Safety Management CEO Mark Baier. "ARCdocs is the only digital distribution software and app that can be delivered with quality content from AviationManuals, our sister company. It can also be bought on its own for only $850," he added.

ARCdocs is part of ARC SMS software and app, a scalable SMS platform for flight departments. It complements other ARC modules such as ARCaudit, ARCmetrics, ARCrisk, ARCreport, ARCquiz, ARCsurvey, and more. ARC is fully modular so operators can adapt their SMS to their operation as needed.

About ARC

ARC Safety Management is a modular online and app solution for managing safety, communications and overall aviation operations. The company offers customizable web and mobile Safety Management Systems for aircraft operations, FBOs and commercial drone operators to submit, store and analyze SMS data.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, ARC is the sister company of AviationManuals, the leading provider of operations manuals to fixed and rotary wing operators, drone operators, technicians, and FBOs worldwide. ARC supports a strong safety culture for flight departments through configurable SMS software and apps, while continuing, together with AviationManuals, to make delivering and managing digital manuals easy. For more information on ARC go to https://arcsky.com/discover-arc/.

AviationManuals is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), International Business Aviation Council (IBAC), and the National Air Transportation Association (NATA). For more information on AviationManuals, click www.aviationmanuals.com.-

Jim Gregory for ARC Safety Management
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
email us here

You just read:

ARCdocs Has Valuable Offline Features for Flight Departments

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for ARC Safety Management
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-558-8578
Company/Organization
James Gregory Consultancy llc
1440 N. Gatewood, Suite 46
Wichita, Kansas, 67206
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
ARCdocs Has Valuable Offline Features for Flight Departments
IADA to Accept Applications For Products and Services Members
Aero Asset Names Two Sales Directors Based in North America
View All Stories From This Author