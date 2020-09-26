Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Leaving the Scene of an Accident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A304118
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER
STATION: VSP MIDDLESEX BARRACKS
CONTACT#: 802.229.9191
DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 AT APPROX. 0400
STREET: BIRCH LANE
TOWN: WILLIAMSTOWN
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 519 BIRCH LANE
WEATHER: PARTLY CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY GRAVEL
OPERATOR: MICAHEL LAMBERTON
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: TACOMA
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: EXTENSIVE UNDERCARRIAGE DAMAGED TO INCLUDE DRIVESHAFT, REAR
AXLE AND LEFT FRONT TIRE
INJURIES: NONE
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The operator of the vehicle was traveling south on Birch Lane when he failed to
navigate the right turn toward Weir Rd. The operator crossed into the yard of
519 Birch Lane, turned to the left in an attempt to get back onto Birch Lane.
While still in the yard, the vehicle struck a pump well head and became stuck.
Lamberton attempted to free the truck by putting in in drive and reverse
multiple times. Lamberton eventually freed the vehicle and drove to 241 Business
Center Rd. During transit and due to damage sustained, the vehicle lost its main
driveshaft and mud flap in the yard. Also, in transit, the left front tire
completely separated from its rim and was not located.
Lamberton was cited on 09/26/2020, to appear in the Orange County Superior Court
to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
MUG SHOT: NONE
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: CHELSEA
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2020 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.