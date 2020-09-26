Middlesex Barracks / Press Release Leaving the Scene of an Accident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A304118

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: VSP MIDDLESEX BARRACKS

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 09/26/2020 AT APPROX. 0400

STREET: BIRCH LANE

TOWN: WILLIAMSTOWN

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: 519 BIRCH LANE

WEATHER: PARTLY CLOUDY

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY GRAVEL

OPERATOR: MICAHEL LAMBERTON

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: TACOMA

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE: EXTENSIVE UNDERCARRIAGE DAMAGED TO INCLUDE DRIVESHAFT, REAR

AXLE AND LEFT FRONT TIRE

INJURIES: NONE

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The operator of the vehicle was traveling south on Birch Lane when he failed to

navigate the right turn toward Weir Rd. The operator crossed into the yard of

519 Birch Lane, turned to the left in an attempt to get back onto Birch Lane.

While still in the yard, the vehicle struck a pump well head and became stuck.

Lamberton attempted to free the truck by putting in in drive and reverse

multiple times. Lamberton eventually freed the vehicle and drove to 241 Business

Center Rd. During transit and due to damage sustained, the vehicle lost its main

driveshaft and mud flap in the yard. Also, in transit, the left front tire

completely separated from its rim and was not located.

Lamberton was cited on 09/26/2020, to appear in the Orange County Superior Court

to answer to the charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

MUG SHOT: NONE

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: CHELSEA

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/04/2020 0800 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.