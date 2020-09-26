Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Do Not Use Water Advisory lifted for all areas except Lake Jackson

After extensive conversations with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality as well as ensuring that Brazosport Water Authority has an adequate disinfectant residual, a determination has been made that there is no safety issue for BWA’s distribution system.

As a result, the BWA is lifting the Do Not Use Water Advisory for all areas excluding Lake Jackson. The advisory late Friday was initially issued for all BWA users out of an abundance of caution. The issue has been narrowed to the city of Lake Jackson’s water distribution system. TCEQ and BWA are working closely with Lake Jackson officials to target and resolve the incident. 

The following areas are no longer under a Do Not Use Water Advisory:  Freeport, Angleton, Brazoria, Richwood, Oyster Creek, Clute, Rosenberg, Dow Chemical, TDCJ Clemens and TDCJ Wayne Scott.

Lake Jackson still under Do Not Use Water Advisory

Lake Jackson residents are still urged to follow the Do not Use Water Advisory until the water system has been adequately flushed and samples indicate that the water is safe to use. It is not known at this time how long this make take. The health and safety of the public water system is TCEQ’s priority.

In a do not use water advisory, citizens in the impacted area are urged not to drink or use the tap water from the impacted system for any purpose for the duration of the advisory, including for bathing. Flushing the toilet is OK.

How do we know the water is safe in areas where the advisory has been lifted?

State and federal regulations have established treatment requirements for public water systems that prevent waterborne pathogens such as amoebae from contaminating drinking water. Naegleria fowleri (N. fowleri) is a type of amoeba that can be managed using standard treatment and disinfection processes.

As the incident is resolved, further updates will be sent to local media and posted on TCEQ’s Facebook and Twitter.

