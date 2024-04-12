TCEQ approves fines totaling $678,634

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $651,076 against 14 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one air quality, two multi-media, seven municipal wastewater discharges, two petroleum storage tanks, and two public water systems.

In addition, on April 5 and April 9, the executive director approved penalties totaling $27,558 against 10 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website.