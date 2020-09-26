Suspect Under Arrest For Overnight Murder In Wicomico Co.

September 26, 2020

(SHARPTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a woman for the murder of her husband in their Wicomico County home last night.

The suspect is identified as Sharon Kohlhoff, 55, of Sharptown, Md. After consultation with the Wicomico County State’s Attorney, Kohlhoff was charged with first degree murder, first degree assault, and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony. She has been taken to the Wicomico County central booking center to await an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

The victim is identified as Edward Kohlhoff III, 51, of Sharptown, Md. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Just before 10:30 p.m. yesterday, Maryland State Police troopers from the Salisbury Barrack were dispatched to a residence in the 200-block of Water Street, Sharptown, Md., for a reported shooting. When troopers arrived, they found the victim inside the home, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The suspect, who is the wife of the victim, was also in the home. Troopers saw a handgun in plain view on a cabinet.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. State Police Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to conduct scene processing and evidence collection, after a search warrant for the home was obtained. A handgun believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 10:30 p.m. yesterday, the suspect obtained a handgun from the second floor area of her home. She came downstairs and, during a reported argument with her husband, allegedly shot him multiple times.

Investigators learned the suspect contacted police earlier last night to inquire about how to obtain a protective order. The procedure was explained to the suspect, but she did not report any type of assault or request any further assistance.

Information developed during the preliminary investigation indicates the couple was having marital problems. Checks with both the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office found no record of previous responses to the couple’s home for domestic-related issues.

The Wicomico County State’s Attorney responded to the scene during the night and was briefed by State Police investigators. Additional investigative assistance was provided overnight by troopers from the Salisbury Barrack and investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division-Upper Shore.

The investigation is continuing.

