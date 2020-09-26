Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,132 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104506

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller                           

STATION: WESTMINSTER                   

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9/26/20 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2536 US Route 5 (Exit 4/Putney Sunoco)  Dummerston, VT  

 

ACCUSED: 

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: 

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing, unlawful mischief. 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On September 25, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a disturbance at the Sunoco gas station on Route 5 in Dummerston. Prior to the arrival of the Troopers one party used his vehicle to ram another vehicle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was later located abandoned. The vehicle that fled was a tan 1996 Oldsmobile sedan with Washington registration BKR0212. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster at 802-722-4600 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE / TIME:  

COURT: 

LODGED:  No   LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: No

            

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

Vermont State Police

B Troop – Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT 05346

802-722-4600

Fax: 802-722-4690

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.