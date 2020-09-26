Westminster Barracks / Request for Information - Leaving the Scene of an Accident

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B104506

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: WESTMINSTER

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9/26/20 1857 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2536 US Route 5 (Exit 4/Putney Sunoco) Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly conduct, negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing, unlawful mischief.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 25, 2020, The Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a disturbance at the Sunoco gas station on Route 5 in Dummerston. Prior to the arrival of the Troopers one party used his vehicle to ram another vehicle and then fled the scene. The vehicle was later located abandoned. The vehicle that fled was a tan 1996 Oldsmobile sedan with Washington registration BKR0212. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Westminster at 802-722-4600 or texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips can also be submitted anonymously to 844-848-8477.

Trooper Ryan Miller & K9 Rocky

