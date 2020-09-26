Westminster / DUI / Cruelty to a Child / Negligent Operation / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104501
TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: September 25th, 2020 – 3:45 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, mile marker 17, Putney, VT.
Road Conditions: Dry, Blacktop.
Weather: Clear, Sunny.
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, DUI, Cruelty to a Child
Vehicle #1
Operator and Accused: Nicholas E. Miller
Seat Belt? N/A
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
Vehicle Year: 2009
Vehicle Make: Subaru
Vehicle Model: Forester
Damage to Vehicle: Totaled
Injuries: Operator: possible rib fractures and leg lacerations, Juvenile (K.J.M): face laceration, Katrina M. Ballou: back pain.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 25th, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at mile marker 17, southbound, in the Town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont. The 911 caller advised the vehicle collided with a tree.
During the investigation, it was founded that there were three occupants in the vehicle. The operator being 28 years old, Nicholas Miller. The passenger’s Katrina Ballou, and Juvenile K.J.M. All the occupants received injuries and were transported to the hospital. Miller was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Further investigation revealed that Miller may have been under the influence of narcotic, while operating his motor vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation at this time.