Westminster / DUI / Cruelty to a Child / Negligent Operation / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104501

TROOPER: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: September 25th, 2020 – 3:45 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91, mile marker 17, Putney, VT.

Road Conditions: Dry, Blacktop.

Weather: Clear, Sunny.

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, DUI, Cruelty to a Child

Vehicle #1

Operator and Accused: Nicholas E. Miller

Seat Belt? N/A

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

Vehicle Year: 2009

Vehicle Make: Subaru

Vehicle Model: Forester

Damage to Vehicle: Totaled

Injuries: Operator: possible rib fractures and leg lacerations, Juvenile (K.J.M): face laceration, Katrina M. Ballou: back pain.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 25th, 2020 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single car motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at mile marker 17, southbound, in the Town of Putney, Windham County, Vermont. The 911 caller advised the vehicle collided with a tree.

During the investigation, it was founded that there were three occupants in the vehicle. The operator being 28 years old, Nicholas Miller. The passenger’s Katrina Ballou, and Juvenile K.J.M. All the occupants received injuries and were transported to the hospital. Miller was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Further investigation revealed that Miller may have been under the influence of narcotic, while operating his motor vehicle. This is an ongoing investigation at this time.