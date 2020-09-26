Emil Malak Pens an Op-ed: Could Continuous Rapid Testing Eliminate the Need for Lockdowns?

Emil Malak presents his Testing Plan that Would Allow all Businesses to Reopen

We need to accept the fact that the coronavirus is not going to disappear the way MERS and SARS did. COVID-19 is a completely different animal and it will be with us for years.” — Emil Malak

MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, September 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent investment publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced it has published an op-ed (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped092220.html) by Voip-Pal CEO Emil Malak. Voip-Pal.com Inc., Voip-Pal (OTCQB: VPLM), a Bellevue, Washington based company is an inventor and pioneer of the switching technology now being used by many of the world's largest telecommunication and social networking companies, without which they could not connect Landline phone calls to Internet phone calls. Mr. Malak has other business ventures and is well versed in global politics and culture.

In this most recent article Mr. Malak urges businesses to think “outside the box” and come up with solutions to keep the economy open. Malak wrote, “Businesses can provide their own solutions, by thinking outside the box and leaving cumbersome government bureaucracy behind. Business owners need to take matters into their own hands while abiding by the law. I have proposed a way to accomplish widespread rapid testing by placing converted ambulances as mobile testing centers on every corner. https://ceocfointerviews.com/emilmalakoped090220.html

Since the start of the pandemic, Emil Malak has advocated for widespread rapid testing as the way to keep the economy open and allow people to freely go about their business. Adding to his previous proposal of converting ambulances into mobile testing units, Mr. Malak has a new proposal for rapid result COVID-19 testing booths. Malak suggests, “Rapid results self-testing machine booths can be placed in business establishments and public buildings so people can regularly test themselves for the virus. These booths would be equipped with testing machines that deliver instant results to the person’s mobile phone within 2 to 5 minutes.” He continues, “Additionally, rapid results self-testing machine booths can be placed in business establishments and public buildings so people can regularly test themselves for the virus. These booths would be equipped with testing machines that deliver instant results to the person’s mobile phone within 2 to 5 minutes.”

Mr. Malak also discusses the recent rise in Coronavirus cases throughout Europe, saying, “On September 17th, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about the recent spike in coronavirus cases across Europe, calling the new surge in cases “alarming.” They labeled it as a "very serious situation" unfolding across the continent. In recent days, Europe has experienced the biggest rise in daily coronavirus cases since the virus began. France, Spain, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Belgium are seeing record numbers of new cases. Even Israel is now imposing a second lockdown after seeing 4000 new cases in a single day last week. French President Macron has also raised the possibilities of forcing another nationwide lockdown. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said the coronavirus pandemic is likely to worsen in coming months. Enforcing a draconian style lockdown is not as easy to do in western democracy as it is in autocratic China. We need to accept the fact that the coronavirus is not going to disappear the way MERS and SARS did. COVID-19 is a completely different animal and it will be with us for years.”

Malak also pointed out how lockdowns have failed and have society. “Lockdowns have proven to be mostly futile as evidenced by what is taking place in Europe right now. They are going back to the same numbers they had at the beginning of the pandemic. People’s lives cannot be put on hold any longer, especially knowing the virus will be back. The economy must keep moving.”

