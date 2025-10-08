BioBond Adhesives CEO Marc McConnaughey Discusses Environmentally Safe and Healthy Coatings and Adhesives Products

Marc McConnaughey, CEO/Board Member, BioBond Adhesives

CEOCFO interviews BioBond Adhesives CEO Marc McConnaughey on using Corn and Soybean Based Derivatives to Eliminate VOC’s, Microplastics, PFAS Forever Chemicals

BioBond is accelerating the shift in the $190B coatings and adhesives sector from petroleum-based products to a safer, sustainable, and circular future—eliminating microplastics and forever chemicals.” — Marc McConnaughey

LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business and investor publication that highlights important technologies and companies, today announced an interview with Marc McConnaughey, CEO/Board Member, of Lafayette, IN based BioBond Adhesives, Inc, a material technology company providing plant-based adhesives and coatings with essentially zero VOCs, zero microplastics added, and high-performance durability, for the construction, automotive, packaging, textiles, woodworking industries.

To read the full interview visit:

https://ceocfointerviews.com/biobondadhesives0925.html

Marc McConnaughey during the interview with CEOCFO’s Senior Editor Lynn Fosse, addresses BioBond Adhesives pioneering a plant-based material technologies said, “The coatings and adhesives market is a $190B global market, shipping over 100 billion lbs. of coatings and adhesives that are used in a variety of industries like construction, automotive, packaging, textiles, woodworking. Adhesives and Coatings are very necessary materials. The problem is that most of these coatings and adhesives are based on petroleum today. They create pollution to the air, water, and soil, with microplastics, forever chemicals, and what they call VOCs, which include formaldehyde which is not safe and healthy for us and the environment.”

On what they are doing to replace these petroleum based products, Marc McConnaughey told Lynn, “What we are developing is using corn and soy bean based derivatives to replace the petroleum in these products. Essentially there is no micro plastics or forever chemicals, no odor or VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) or PFAS forever chemicals. There are a lot of industries like the packaging industry that want to move forward to sustainability and circularity. These companies want better adhesives for the environment for a lot of different reasons, including biodegradability.”

As for the products BioBond Adhesives has on the market today, Marc McConnaughey shared, “First we have protective antimicrobial coatings. These are floor coatings. When you go into hospitals, assisted living facilities, vet clinics, and schools, they are refinishing the floors to keep them clean. Most of these floor coatings are still petroleum or solvent base. When they coat a floor, occupants have to leave the facilities because of the solvent smell; you can’t use the facility for a day or two. What we have done with our coatings is they are all water based and partially plant based. There is no odor, so after you coat and the coatings dries, you can use the facility immediately. You don’t have that harsh smell. That has been extremely well received by contractors because during a hot day, they have to mask up because solvents are not healthy. Our coatings do not have odors so the contractors do not have to mask up. We actually meet the California standard for indoor air quality. This is a real win all the way from the contractor to the facility occupants as essentially no VOC’s, microplastics and PFAS forever chemicals.”

Asked what other solutions BioBond Adhesives offers, Marc McConnaughey replied, “We also engineered floor coating solutions to solve particular problems. Like the food processing and distribution industry, they must coat their floors according to the FDA mandates. What we have done is engineer the floor coating to be antimicrobial so it resists mold, bacteria, and other microbial matter. This is a real win for these facilities because it can supplement cleaning costs. It reduces the chance for food recalls. In the news today, there was an issue about food wraps that have listeria. These recalls can cost as much as $10 million dollars or more to a company. This is an area where these floor coatings can help in industries like food distribution and processing. BioBond has coated now over 50,000 sq. ft with our coatings. We have a customer in Korea now and we are shipping into Mexico. The floor coatings are very competitive in price and performance, so we do not charge a premium for biobased containing coatings or adhesives. We spend around $20,000 per product, external testing against our competitors which we provide this data to our customers.”

Pointing out how they help keep our school kids safe, Marc McConnaughey offered, “On the adhesive side, we have biobased school adhesives and a wood adhesives that are better than glue, and there is no odor. There is a common thread through coatings or adhesives. With coatings you are bonding to another surface, and with adhesives, you are bonding things together; and the same principle of no odors or micro plastics. 50% of micro plastics in streams and oceans are from acrylic paints and adhesives. This is a real win for everybody, the environment as well.”

Describing their secret sauce, Marc McConnaughey told CEOCFO, "Our secret sauce is how to use standard intermediates and formulate them to solve a problem in the market. I would say speed to the market is also one of our advantages. I think some of the secret sauce in our formulas also make the formulas stable as the base intermediates are non-soluble oils. Our CTO has 50 years of experience in formulation. Our CSO is just out of the university and he brings a lot of fresh ideas. I think we are quite capable technically and will receive attention to how our business model enables us to develop product quickly for markets without significant amounts of capital.”

As for why customers choose BioBond Adhesives, Marc McConnaughey told CEOCFO, "BioBond is accelerating the shift in the $190B coatings and adhesives sector from petroleum-based products to a safer, sustainable, and circular future—eliminating microplastics and forever chemicals while reducing CO₂ emissions through a capital-efficient execution model.” It’s time for change.

For more information:

Lynn Fosse

Senior Editor

CEOCFO Magazine

352-435-7887

lf@ceocfomail.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.