Interstate 15 Nightly Lane Restrictions September 27-October 2 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following third-party nighttime lane, ramp and shoulder closures along north and southbound Interstate 15 at Blue Diamond Road (State Route 160) and St. Rose Parkway in Clark County. The temporary restrictions are needed for geotechnical testing and exploratory boring related to the Brightline West high-speed rail project. Ninyo & Moore and Mojave Drilling are the contractors.

Sunday Night—Monday Morning (September 27-28) • The right travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along the eastbound Blue Diamond Road onramp to northbound Interstate 15 from 9 p.m., September 27, until 5:30 a.m., September 28, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning (September 28-29) • The right travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed along the eastbound Blue Diamond Road onramp to northbound Interstate 15 from 9 p.m., September 28, until 5:30 a.m., September 29, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning (September 29-30) • The northbound Interstate 15 onramp left travel lane and adjacent shoulder onramp from St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m., September 29, until 5:30 a.m., September 30, in Clark County. • The southbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m., September 29, until 5:30 a.m., September 30, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night—Thursday Morning (September 30-October 1) • The southbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway will be closed from 9 p.m., September 30, until 5:30 a.m., October 1, in Clark County.

Thursday Night—Friday Morning (October 1-2) • The northbound Interstate 15 left travel lane and adjacent shoulder will be closed near St. Rose Parkway from 9 p.m., October 1, until 5:30 a.m., October 2, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.