State disciplines health care providers-R20-24

For immediate release: September 25, 2020 (20-179)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov .

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In July 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant and registered nursing assistant Jessica Renee Nikkel (NC60921393, NA60890704) with unprofessional conduct. Nikkel allegedly took two debit cards and a credit card without authorization from patients at her place of her employment and used them to purchase several items for herself. Nikkel was charged with first-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property.

Island County

In July 2020 the secretary of health withdrew the statement of charges against mental health counselor Todd Michael Webb (LH60802522).

King County

In July 2020 the Physical Therapy Board released physical therapy assistant Dmitriy Andrushchenko (P160505759) from terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Stacy Diane Score (LP00045397) with unprofessional conduct. Score allegedly failed to comply with a previous order requiring her to complete a substance abuse monitoring program.

In August 2020 the Unlicensed Practice Program entered an agreement with Lawrence David Nicholas where he agrees to permanently cease and desist from engaging in any and all conduct related to the practice of licensed mental health counseling in Washington. Nicholas isn’t licensed as a mental health counselor associate.

Pierce County

In July 2020 the secretary of health charged chemical dependency professional Megan Sherrill McCarren (CP 60617389) with unprofessional conduct. McCarren allegedly noted she provided counseling services for a patient and was paid for it, when she didn’t provide the services. Charges also state that McCarren engaged in a romantic relationship with a patient.

In July 2020 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program and the Agency Affiliated Counselor Program charged chemical dependency professional and agency affiliated counselor Joshua N. Shemon (CP00002897, CG60402233) with unprofessional conduct. Shemon allegedly was arrested for attacking his spouse with a knife stabbing her multiple times and was charged with first-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Victoria Lee Sulik (RN60176992) from terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the secretary of health released chemical dependency professional trainee Kelsey Elizabeth Cass (CO60835556) from terms and conditions.

Snohomish County

In July 2020 the Nursing Commission entered an agreement with registered nurse Marcie D. Eaton (RN00131174). Eaton must comply with its terms and conditions.

In July 2020 the Pharmacy Board entered an agreement with pharmacist Grant Joseph Walker (PH60168992). Walker failed to catch an error in a pharmacy technician’s work, causing the patient to receive incorrect instructions. Walker must pay a fine and complete continuing education.

Spokane County

In July 2020 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for substance use disorder professional trainee Matthew Patrick Daul (CO60812110).

In July 2020 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for substance use disorder professional trainee Ryan Christopher Kunz (CO60656341).