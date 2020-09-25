Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Urban Agriculture Matching Grants available

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Agriculture today announced up to $50,000 for the Urban Agriculture Matching Grant Program. The Department will award grants of up to $7,500 for reimbursement of expenses associated with urban agriculture.

These grant funds are being made available in addition to the Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant program announced by the Department last week.

Eligible projects include urban agricultural projects, which may include introducing a new crop or product to an area, expanding the use of an agricultural product, or adding value to agricultural products. Projects that demonstrate an economic benefit and potential for sustainable revenue generation and job creation will be given priority.

Examples of projects include developing small agribusinesses, implement production infrastructure, creating direct distribution venues, developing agricultural workforce or providing training and development skills for agricultural business sustainability.

Applications must be received by Oct. 30, 2020. The anticipated award date is Nov. 16, 2020, and projects must be completed by May 1, 2021.

For a grant application or more information about this and other grant opportunities available through the Missouri Department of Agriculture, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov

