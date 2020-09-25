Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fall colors of trees and vines are focus of Oct. 2 MDC online program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Some of the earliest and most vibrant fall colors in the Ozarks can be found among the vines and brushy vegetation found along an Ozarks trail.

Learn more about the vines and trees that will be adding color to a trail walk in the weeks ahead at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) program “Trees and Vines of Fall Color,” a free virtual event from 10-11 a.m. on Oct. 2. This online program is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will discuss some of the vines and trees commonly seen along an Ozarks trail.

Register for this program at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174417

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

Fall colors of trees and vines are focus of Oct. 2 MDC online program

