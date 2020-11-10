Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Washington State to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Compensation if They Had Asbestos Exposure

"If you are a member of the VFW or American Legion and a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer sounds like a friend of yours-please ask his wife or son-daughter to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste.” — Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer anywhere in Washington State to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation-if your loved one had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. The compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical Navy Veteran we are trying to assist is over 60 years old and they probably have no clue the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"If you are a member of the VFW or American Legion and the Navy Veteran who has lung cancer we have described sounds like a friend of yours-please ask his wife or son-daughter to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. This is worth your time." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Washington US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, Vancouver, Bellevue, Kent, Everett, Renton, Yakima, Federal Way, Bremerton, The Tri Cities, Bellingham or anywhere in Washington State. https://Washington.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Washington State include Veterans of the US Navy, hydro-electric power plant workers, shipyard workers in Bremerton, Seattle and Tacoma, nuclear power plant workers including workers at the Hanford Nuclear Site, hydroelectric workers, oil refinery workers, pulp and paper mill workers along Washington’s Coast and Puget Sound, aerospace or commercial airplane factory workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, millwrights, insulators, pipefitters, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.