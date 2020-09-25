Classic Poster Auctions to Sell the Finest Known FD-26 Grateful Dead Skeleton & Roses Poster on Sunday September 27
The Finest Known Original 1966 FD-26 Grateful Dead Poster - CGC Certified as 9.9. A beauty of incomparable quality that is destined to set a world record price.
Famous and Rare AOR 3.116 Grateful Dead Hawaiian Aoxomoxoa poster. Signed by the artist, Rick Griffin.
The Classic Posters Fall Rarities Sale includes the legendary and finest known FD-26 1966 Grateful Dead concert poster estimated at $100,000-$200,000
This auction can be viewed at Classic Poster Auctions and is currently open for bidding. Lots will close on Sunday September 27, beginning at 6pm MT.
Over 300 items in all price ranges are featured in this auction, including such famous rarities as:
- The finest original FD-26 Grateful Dead concert poster ever sold at public auction. Certified by CGC as 9.9. This legendary poster is destined to set a world record price.
- A signed Grateful Dead Hawaiian Aoxomoxoa poster
- A superb Miami Pop Festival poster featuring Jimi Hendrix; one of 3-4 known to exist
- The finest of only two known 1968 Big Brother posters featuring Janis Joplin
- A gorgeous original BG-105 Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball poster certified by CGC
-An ultra-rare 1972 Pink Floyd poster from the University of Denver
- A wonderful selection of high grade posters and handbills graded and certified by CGC, the world’s most trusted third party grading service
In addition to our famous quarterly auctions, the Classic Posters website has the world's largest selection of vintage 1960's concert posters and handbills from Bill Graham, the Fillmore Auditorium, Family Dog, the Avalon Ballroom, Grande Ballroom and many other venues. We specialize in and feature original vintage concert posters from around the world. Included in our catalog are vintage posters used to promotes concerts by Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Cream, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Who and many others.
You can view our current inventory offerings at Classicposters.com
Mike Storeim
Classic Posters, Inc.
+1 303-903-9932
email us here