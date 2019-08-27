Classicposters.com Announces its September 2019 Auction of Rare 1960's Rock 'N' Roll Concert Posters and Handbills

Rare Original FD-26 Grateful Dead Skeleton and Roses Poster Stunning Original BG-105 Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball Poster Beautiful 1965 AOR 1.101 Bob Dylan Joan Baez Tour Poster

The largest concert poster auction ever held, this sale includes posters featuring Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, the Doors and many others

Whether buying or selling, Classic Posters is the premier worldwide source for the finest in rare and vintage 1960's concert posters and Acid Test Items” — Michael Storeim

EVERGREEN, COLORADO, USA, August 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Classic Posters and Classic Poster Auctions are pleased to announce what will be the largest auction sale of rare 1960’s concert posters, handbills and tickets ever held. Included in the 661 lots will be a virtually complete set of original Bill Graham Fillmore Auditorium posters as well as a nearly complete set of handbills, postcards and tickets from these seminal shows. Also included is a nearly complete set of Family Dog Avalon Ballroom posters, handbills and postcards as well as an extensive selection of other great items. This collection is a single owner sale and represents the finest and most extensive collection of it's type ever to be sold at public auction.This auction will be open for online bidding on Thursday, September 12 at 1pm MT and close starting at 6pm MT on Sunday, September 22.Over 2000 items in 661 lots will be sold without reserve in this magnificent sale. Many famous rarities are included such as:• A superb original Family Dog FD-26 Grateful Dead poster. This features the skeleton and roses design that became the Dead’s trademark.• A condition census example of the rare FD-12 Grateful Dead poster in virtually mint condition.• An original BG-105 Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball Bill Graham poster, an all-time collectors favorite.• A rare 1968 Jimi Hendrix poster from Spokane, one of only a few know to exist.• A desirable BG-74 Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane poster from Toronto• An incredible AOR 1.101 Bob Dylan Joan Baez tour blank posterIn addition to these rarities, there will be hundreds of posters in all price ranges, all to be sold unreserved. Lots are available for viewing at our auction website To compliment our quarterly auctions, we have the world's largest selection of vintage concert posters and handbills from Bill Graham, the Fillmore Auditorium, Family Dog, the Avalon Ballroom and many other venues. We specialize in and feature original vintage concert posters from around the world. Included in our catalog are vintage posters used to promotes concerts by Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Cream, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Who and many others.You can view our current inventory offerings at ClassicPosters.comClassic Posters and Classic Poster Auctions are the world’s largest purveyors of 1960’s concert posters and related ephemera. Our experience and customer service is second to none.



