Classic Posters Auctions to Sell the Finest Known Original FD-26 Grateful Dead Skeleton and Roses Poster
The Classic Posters Fall Rarities Sale will include the finest known CGC graded 9.9 FD-26 1966 Grateful Dead concert poster estimated at $100,000-$200,000
EVERGREEN, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Storeim and Classic Poster Auctions are pleased to announce the 2020 Fall Rarities Auction, which will include over 300 lots of rare and desirable original concert posters and handbills from 1960's rock concerts promoted by Bill Graham at the Fillmore Auditorium, the Family Dog at the Avalon Ballroom, Russ Gibb at the Grande Ballroom in Detroit and many other important venues worldwide.
This auction can be viewed at Classic Poster Auctions and will be open for bidding on September 17 at 1pm MT. Lots will close on September 27, beginning at 6pm MT.
Over 300 items in all price ranges are featured in this auction, including such famous rarities as:
- The finest certified original FD-26 Grateful Dead concert poster ever sold at public auction. Certified by CGC as 9.9. This legendary poster is destined to set a world record price.
- A signed Grateful Dead Hawaiian Aoxomoxoa poster
- A superb Miami Pop Festival poster featuring Jimi Hendrix; one of 3-4 known to exist
- The finest of only two known 1968 Big Brother posters featuring Janis Joplin
- A gorgeous original BG-105 Jimi Hendrix Flying Eyeball poster certified by CGC
-An ultra-rare 1972 Pink Floyd poster form the University of Denver
- A wonderful selection of high grade posters and handbills graded and certified by CGC, the world’s most trusted third party grading service
In addition to our quarterly auctions, we have the world's largest selection of vintage concert posters and handbills from Bill Graham, the Fillmore Auditorium, Family Dog, the Avalon Ballroom and many other venues. We specialize in and feature original vintage concert posters from around the world. Included in our catalog are vintage posters used to promotes concerts by Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, Big Brother & the Holding Company, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Cream, Jefferson Airplane, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, The Who and many others.
You can view our current inventory offerings at Classicposters.com
