FINTECH STARTUP REIMAGINES RETAIL EXPERIENCE WITH IN-STORE, CONTACTLESS SELF CHECKOUT FROM ANYWHERE
Our goal at XcooBee is to provide a safer retail environment for consumers and employees, while helping companies reduce costs, returns and improve in-store security...”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As retailers wonder how to address in-store safety and encourage consumers to get back into the store for holiday shopping, XcooBee (www.XcooBee.com), a payments and privacy solutions Fintech startup, launches a new, innovative system that includes components of digital payments and digital commerce translated for the in-store retail experience. The system provides consumers a safer, contactless, in-store checkout from anywhere, reducing fears of long lines, congestion and potential exposure to Covid-19. Retailers can keep employees and consumers safer while processing more transactions and getting more detailed in-store analytics.
Today, retailers have real challenges around supporting their brick and mortar stores. The question becomes “how do we build consumer confidence around in-store safety to encourage them to come in to shop rather than opt only for online.”
“Our goal at XcooBee is to provide a safer retail environment for consumers and employees, while helping companies reduce costs, returns and improve in-store security,” says Bilal Soylu Founder of XcooBee. “We see a new retail experience for the future that will help get consumers back into the stores for the 2020 holiday season and allows retailers the ability to conduct business faster, safer and more efficiently.”
XcooBee created a very flexible data processing platform that is an innovative system that combines components of digital payments and digital commerce and translates it for a new in-store experience. Its network is a dynamic global work-flow engine that allows for the creation of many different business processes to run on top of it with high security and scalability. Unlike other companies, XcooBee is the only company that focuses on both payments and verification, is easier and more affordable to roll out, offers more features and functionality including a customizable interface for branding and does not require extra hardware, like NFC terminals or scanners. All key points for retailers. Overall, it is a more scalable solution at a lower cost.
About XcooBee the System
XcooBee’s one-of-a-kind smart QR codes are inexpensive to roll out and more easily maintained compared to other applications
o They are made for long lifespans and do not need to be reprinted when conditions such as product, pricing or language change
o Codes can have additional behavior rules – i.e. upsells or only used in this geolocation or recommendations for product use
o Management is streamlined and less expensive and more easily maintained
XcooBee helps retail stores by
o Protecting employees and shoppers and promoting social distancing
o Processing more transactions faster and safely
o Customizing for a 100% branded experience powered by XcooBee – from start to finish
o Reduce the number of returns by allowing pre-purchase review of goods
o Cut down on receipt fraud by issuing digital, blockchain-validated receipts
o Offering better store security using AI at checkout points to validate purchases faster and with more accuracy
o Driving more revenue through the capture of more impulse purchases – open a new segment for retailers.
o Reduce 3rd party shopping-app commissions
o Reduce costs of self-checkout by removing most hardware and maintenance
o Offering easy options for retailers to integrated to XcooBee API
o Gain more in-store shopping data for analysis
o Ability to connect to add-on and marketing programs to increase future business
“We help retailers be better stewards of their consumer and store data, offering them the chance to ensure safety and build consumer confidence in their brand,” said Soylu. “Really, the applications for the system are varied and wide. There is a use for individuals as well as changing the way companies conduct business daily.”
XcooBee retail experience is also connected to remote shopping and payment offerings. This offers all businesses the opportunity to reduce the use of company credit cards for payments or purchases made by employees. Employees can automatically request remote payment. Companies can bill these back automatically if needed, which speeds up expense reimbursement. Similarly, business owners can also review purchases before accepting and paying. This reduces retail returns while reducing delays for business shoppers.
About XcooBee
XcooBee develops and delivers unique tools and services that reimagine the in-store retail experience and provides more safety for consumers and employees. We offer businesses a novel process to drive in-store retail sales, reduce costs, track, and improve operations, protect consumers, employees and inventory, while making the shopping experience safer, faster and simpler than ever for consumers. We strive to create and develop the most innovative payment and privacy products for a safer, more efficient marketplace.
