Paladin Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Free Monitoring offer
Paladin Celebrates 30th Anniversary and offers customers a Free Year of MonitoringVALLEY VIEW, OHIO, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paladin Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Free Monitoring Offer
Paladin Protective Systems was Founded in 1990, by Cal Corsi as a specialist servicing and installing commercial security, fire life safety systems throughout Northeast Ohio.
Since its inception, Paladin has focused on exceptional customer service, while providing the best custom solution for each client. The customer base continued to grow as a result of Paladin’s reputation as a high-quality provider offering a complete range of services in the design, installation, and service of commercial security, fire and A/V systems.
As business grew, Paladin opened an office in Worthington, Ohio to service the Greater Columbus area.
Today, 30 years later, Paladin is proud to be Ohio’s Premiere Systems Integrator, continuing to assist companies and organizations improve their life safety, security, and professional audio video systems.
Paladin continues to be selected as a Premiere Notifier Fire Alarm Dealer in the Honeywell network of trained reliable system integrators.
Quality Central Station Monitoring is a must. Paladin provides UL and FM approved Monitoring Services for commercial customers. Our wide portfolio of services allows us to provide Monitoring of your Fire Alarm, Intrusion, Elevators, and Area of Rescue Systems. In addition, our services can be used nationwide through our toll-free monitoring service.
In honor of their 30th Anniversary, Paladin is offering its customers a full year of Free Monitoring for newly installed systems! A reliable monitoring system is an essential component for every Alarm System. Customers can now receive this service on a no cost for basis monitoring of new systems for a full year! Contact Paladin for details.
No project is too big or too small for Paladin’s group of skilled design engineers, CAD dept., technicians, or service department staff.
Celebrating 30 years of excellence, the award- winning team at Paladin looks forward to helping keep your facilities safe, secure, and operating at peak performance.
